Lonnie Webster Shares His Photos of Folks Jumping Into the Icy Waters at Chetola on Saturday

Published Monday, January 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm

A total of 143 brave souls tested their willpower on Saturday morning at the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge as part of the 22nd annual Blowing Rock WinterFest. Temperatures were downright chilly and snowflakes peacefully fell to the ground, setting the scene for a wild morning of jumpers into the bone-chilling water at Chetola Lake.

This year’s people’s choice award for the organization receiving the most donations was the Watauga Humane Society. While the High Country Press is still waiting on the names of the winners of the annual Golden Plunger for the top costume, we do know that two women who made the trip down all the way from Ohio were the award winners.

“I saw them later in the day, they had walked around all day with their Golden Plungers,” said Suzy Barker, the event organizer at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Longtime photographer Lonnie Webster shared some great shots of the polar bear plungers making their splash in Chetola Lake and the big crowd that gathered to watch.

Related Articles

Comments

comments