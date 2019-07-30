Lonnie Webster Shares His Photos from Friday Evening’s Blowing Rock Symphony by the Lake

By Nathan Ham
A picture-perfect weather day in the High Country brought close to 4,000 people out to the annual Symphony by the Lake at Chetola in Blowing Rock on Friday evening.
This was the 32nd year that the event has taken place and with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s, it was hard to ask for a better day for the musical event.
Charles Hardin, the president of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, was pleased with the turnout and expects to be near their goal for attendance once again.
“We felt like we had lots of new faces there this year, we know that our young professionals’ group was there and they were very popular,” Hardin said. That’s one of the reasons we had them there to try and bring that young demographic in and get them exposed to the event. I think it probably paid off.”
Hardin also noticed a larger-than-normal crowd on the far end of the lake, taking in the music and waiting to have one of the best seats in the house for the fireworks display.
“There’s always a crowd at the man grounds, but way on the far side of the lake was a huge crowd that we hadn’t ever seen before. Usually, there are a few folks over there but nothing like what we saw this year,” he said. “We’re going to work to improve the sound quality over there a little bit after seeing that. You can’t really see the performers from there but you can really enjoy the music.”
Karyn Herterich, owner of Serves You Right!, was the business winner for having the best tent while the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation took home the prize for having the best non-profit tent.
Hardin also gave a special shout out to Chetola’s building and grounds superintendent Charles Taylor as well as their food service staff for making the event a huge success.
“Charles is a rock star, he knows that whole place so well, he can do anything. They had done just a beautiful job making sure all the grounds were immaculate. There were new flowers, new shrubs, and fresh mulch. They all just did a bang-up job making it beautiful,” said Hardin.
Photos by Lonnie Webster
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation tent.
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation tent.
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation tent.
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation tent.
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
Amazing spreads of foods were a large part of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake.
Amazing spreads of foods were a large part of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake.
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
The Kinkaids were the Opening Entertainment
This years theme for the Symphony by the Lake at Chetola “Colors of the Mountains”.
The Theme of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake was “A Journey of the Imagination”
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”.
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”.
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”.
Amazing spreads of foods were a large part of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake.
Amazing spreads of foods were a large part of the 32nd Symphony by the Lake.
Melissa Goins Tausche and Spmphony Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
The Symphony of the Mountains is consist of 90 professional musicians and led by Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
Melissa Goins Tausche singing the National Anthem and Symphony Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
Carla Karst was the Guest Soloist
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”. The Symphony of the Mountains began in 1946, Cornelia Laemmli Orth is in her 14th season as Music Director of the Symphony of the Mountains. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
Guest Conductor Steve Stricklaand
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”.
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”. The Symphony of the Mountains began in 1946, Cornelia Laemmli Orth is in her 14th season as Music Director of the Symphony of the Mountains. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
The Symphony by the Lake is one of the best events in North Carolina.
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”. The Symphony of the Mountains began in 1946, Cornelia Laemmli Orth is in her 14th season as Music Director of the Symphony of the Mountains. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
This years 2019 theme for the Symphony by the Lake is “A Journey of Imagination”. The Symphony of the Mountains began in 1946, Cornelia Laemmli Orth is in her 14th season as Music Director of the Symphony of the Mountains. This is the 32nd Symphony by the Lake Concert.
Comments
comments