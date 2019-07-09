Lonnie Webster Shares His Photos from Blowing Rock’s Saturday 4th of July Parade

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:14 am

Local photographer Lonnie Webster shared his photos from Blowing Rock’s Saturday 4th of July Parade. Lonnie’s believes and strives for his images tell a story, whether photographing seniors, families or wedding portraits, Lonnie wants to bring out the personality of the people in front of the camera. “Each image should tell a story about the location, the person, their occupation, the season, the mood, or the mile stone in their life,” says Lonnie. You can view his work on his website at www.lonniewebster.com. Thank you for sharing Lonnie!

