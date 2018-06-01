Long Time Boone Attorney, Stacy C. Eggers, Jr., Retires From Advisory Board

In 1999 the former AF Bank, now LifeStore, opened a branch office in Boone under the name, Appalachian First and in October 2004 AF Bank and Insurance moved into their new home at 1675 Blowing Rock Road. The following year in 2005 the Boone Advisory Board was formed and Mr. Stacy C. Eggers, Jr. was among the founding members of the Board before the bank became LifeStore in 2009.

On May 23, Boone Advisory Board Member, Jeannine Underdown Collins, Rob Holton, Debbie diSanti and a number of LifeStore employees honored Stacy for his retirement from the Board with a luncheon and special recognition. Stacy commented: “I am proud to say that I was chosen from the beginning, to be a part of this local board. I’m proud of what you’ve done and most of all; I want to thank you for your friendship.”

Mr. Eggers an attorney in Boone is known for creating a family legacy law firm. Mr. Eggers started practicing law in Boone in 1950, added his son, Stacy C. Eggers, III, in 1974 and later formed the law firm Eggers, Eggers, and Eggers with his son, Stacy C. Eggers, III and his daughter, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder. And in 2001, the firm added his grandson, Stacy C. Eggers IV.

In addition to serving on the LifeStore Advisory Board, Stacy served three terms as councilor of the North Carolina State Bar of the 24th Judicial District and a number of leadership roles with the Bar Association. Some of his service outside the legal realm includes the Watauga County Hospital Board of Trustees, the Boone Rotary Club, and Boone Board of Elections. He is also a life-time member and part Commander of the American Legion and Judge Advocate of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“We are honored to have had Mr. Eggers be a part of our local board since its beginning. He has made so many connections over the years and gave many hours of service to Watauga County,” commented David Cottrell, Market President.

LifeStore dates back to 1939 when its founders saw the need for a local building and loan association to help people purchase or build new homes. Today LifeStore Bank operates five locations in Ashe and Watauga Counties and insurance offices in those counties as well as Alleghany, Wilkes, Surry and Caldwell Counties.