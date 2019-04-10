Local Real Estate Professionals Recognized at First Annual High Country Top 50 Realtor Gala in March

By Hailey Blevins
The Top 50 local real estate professionals gathered at Movement Mortgage on March 29 to be honored for their 2018 success at the first annual High Country Top 50 Gala.
The evening began with registration and a happy hour before a dinner at 6:30 p.m., which was provided by CR Catering. The Top 50 High Country Realtors of 2018 were then honored with leadership awards.
The Top 50 were selected based on the volume of buyers and agents in 2018, according to presenting sponsor Angela McLean, Senior Loan Officer of Movement Mortgage.
McLean spoke about how these Top 50 local real estate professionals stand out amongst their peers before talking about how her goal for the event, “That was my biggest goal: to make them feel appreciated. I just want them to realize how important they are in the community. I think sometimes they kind of get lost in the shuffle. They don’t get recognized enough. I think it’s important for them to stand out and be recognized as the professionals they are.”
McLean says that she believes realtors are doing well as we come out of the recession, “I believe so. Last year was the highest amount of closes I’ve ever done, so we hope to break that record again this year. Interest rates are really low right not, so we’re busy. We just need more inventory.”
Diamond Level sponsors were also recognized at this event. These included: Arch MI, Blue Ridge Realty and Investments, Angle, Rupp and Rupp, Dustin Stacy Attorney at Law, Clean and Dry Environmental Solutions, McLean Innovative Homes, and The Angela McLean Movement Mortgage team.
She hopes that this will become an annual event to continue recognizing individuals and teams of realtors, serving as a way for Movement Mortgage to interact with more realtors and make them feel appreciated.
Those recognized were:
Andrea Reeves-Witherspoon
Barbara Thomas
Ben McKay
Benjamin Ray
Bob de Camara
Brandon Freyer
Chad Gryder
Chris Barr
Christopher Spangler
Cindy Kovalcin
Cindy Wiehrs
Debbie E. Canady
Denise Cecile Weinkle
Jay Harrill
Jonathan Lehman
Jonathan Rivers
John Heinlein
Kim Hurley
Kim Mateiko
Lawson Fields
Leah Grove
Leslie Eason
Linda Cramblit
Lynn Hill
Maria Owens
Marsha McManus
Margo Lenmark
Matthew de Camara
Pam King
Richard Puckett
Robert Novacek
Robinson/Turner Team
Robyn Edsall
Ronald Kent
Roxanne Thomas Weavil
Sarah Long
Scott MacIntosh
Scott Warren
Stacie Pineda
Steele/Garrett Team
Stephen McDaniel
Steve Lambert
Team Blue Ridge Mountain Club
The Exurbia Team
The Hound Ears Team
The Riddick Group
Tracy Simms
Trey Lawson
Vincent Team
Virginia Powell
Zoe Schmidinger