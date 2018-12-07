Local Photographer Bob Caldwell Passes Away Unexpectedly On December 5th

Bob went in sleep in death unexpectedly, December 5th, 2018 at 68 years of age at Frye Regional Hospital in Hickory NC. Bob was born in Charlotte NC on September 18, 1950 to William Hunter Caldwell and Mildred Marion Perkins Caldwell. He was the youngest of three children, his sister, Mary Susan Caldwell Wilkie and brother William “Bill” Hunter Caldwell Jr. and they were grew up in a loving home in Gastonia, NC.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, William and Mildred and his brother Bill. Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Sharon Schofield Caldwell of Boone, his sister Mary Susan and companion Bob Ausborne of Reidsville NC, sister-in-law Sarah Schofield Luciano & husband Ron of West Haven, CT, brothers-in-law, David Schofield and son, Songkran of Germany, Nathan Schofield of Virginia along with nephews, nieces and cousins.

He attended Frank L. Ashley High School (1968), Appalachian State University (1972) and Randolph Technical Institute (1978). He returned to Boone in 1978 and established his photography business, Bob Caldwell Photography and was active in it till his death. As a long-time resident of Boone NC, he will be missed by a host of friends, business associates and loving congregation family at the Boone Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Bob’s love of photography since a young age worked well with his love of people. He truly wanted to make people happy and look their best, whether at a wedding, family gathering, youth sports or just a quick photo of friends.

He was a warm and kind-hearted person and wanted to be friends with people and help them to feel included. He was a loyal and faithful friend to those in his life. Bob battled many health problems in his life-physical and mental- but kept a positive and fighting attitude to continue on. This spirit was enabled by his close friends and by is strong faith in his God, Jehovah and the sure promises in the Bible about the future (John 5:28, 29 and Revelation 21: 3,4).

Many thanks go to the whole staff and patient family at Fresenius Kidney Dialysis Clinic in Boone for they great care and support.

Bob was a loving husband for 35 years to me, Sharon, always looking out for my interests and happiness, fixing me coffee and breakfast in the morning! He was truly a blessing to me and he will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Boone NC at a later date and information will be posted for date and time.