Local Governments in Watauga County Declare a State of Emergency

In recognition of the first announced presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), Watauga County, and the Towns of Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Boone, and Seven Devils have declared a State of Emergency. This State of Emergency applies to all areas within the jurisdiction of Watauga County.

On, March 10th, the Governor of North Carolina declared a State of Emergency.

“The purpose for declaring the State of Emergency is to ease the financial and resource restrictions in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes. AppHealthCare is serving as the lead agency in the management of this crisis, and we are confident in public health’s ability to lead this effort and appreciate their partnership with Watauga County and other local agencies to protect our community’s health,” stated Deron Geouque, Watauga County Manager.

“Also, we appreciate the continued coordination and communication with the municipalities, Appalachian Regional Hospital System, Watauga County Schools and Appalachian State University as we coordinate with AppHealthCare to respond to COVID-19,” stated Geouque.

Blowing Rock Town Manager, Shane Fox, echoed County Manager Deron Geouque by expressing thanks for the collaboration of the County and the municipalities.

