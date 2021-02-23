Local Children Receive Dental Hygiene Products from OP Smiles as part of Smile Drive Campaign

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:32 am

Tooth decay is the most common chronic untreated disease in America, making it difficult for millions of children to eat, focus in school and smile. One reason for the prevalence of decay is the lack of basic oral care products in many low-income homes. To raise awareness of the importance of oral health and collect oral care products for children in need, OP Smiles held a Smile Drive at their Boone and North Wilkesboro locations on Feb. 17. Over 1,500 donated items were collected and were then matched by OP Smiles, generating over 3,000 dental health products. These supplies will be delivered to The Wilkes Public Dental Clinic and The Children’s Council of Watauga County for local children and youth in need.

“We are so grateful for the caring individuals and volunteer groups in our area that ensure local children receive the oral care products they need,” said Dalton Kilby, OP Smiles’ Marketing Director. “The participation of The Wilkes Public Dental Clinic and The Children’s Council of Watauga County will help promote healthy smiles for local children while providing youth the tools they need to prevent the health concerns associated with tooth decay.”

About OP Smiles

OP Smiles proudly provides exceptional adult and child orthodontic treatment and pediatric dental care, conveniently located in Boone and North Wilkesboro. All of the doctors are board-certified, which represents the highest level of commitment in the specialties. OP Smiles coordinate care as a team, striving for a common goal – making your smile beautiful and assisting you to keep it healthy for a lifetime.