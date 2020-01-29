Living Legend Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Sold Out the Schaefer Center with Feb. 1 Performance

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:42 pm

By Joe Johnson

Legendary singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer, Lyle Lovett, along with his acoustic group, has sold out the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at App State. Lovett is performing this Saturday, February 1, at 7 p.m.

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band’, Lovett’s live performances display not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Lovett was born in Houston, Texas, and grew up with his family in the nearby community of Klein. He attended Texas A&M University and received Bachelor of Arts degrees in 1980; during the early 1980s, Lovett often played solo acoustic sets at the small bars just off the A&M campus.

Lovett’s music career began as a songwriter, but he soon signed with MCA records in 1986 and released his eponymous debut album. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades are four Grammy Awards, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album.

Lovett has recorded 13 albums and 25 singles to date, including his highest entry, the number 10 chart hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, “Cowboy Man”. Lovett’s eleventh studio album, It’s Not Big It’s Large, was released in 2007, where it debuted and peaked at number 2 on the Top Country Albums chart; the final studio album on Lovett’s Curb Records contract, Release Me, was released in February 2012.

Lovett has also acted in a number of films and had roles in several television shows, including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, The Open Road, Castle, The Bridge, and even played the role of Balthazar in a 2010 production of the Shakespeare classic Much Ado About Nothing while serving as a composer for the play as well.

Suffice to say, a living legend will be joining us in the High Country this Saturday night to put on an unforgettable performance for attendees at the Schaefer Center. Unfortunately, tickets are completely sold out this time around; stay tuned to make sure you don’t miss out on future Schaefer Center events.

For more information about Schaefer Center and future events being hosted by the venue, visit https://theschaefercenter.org/.

For more information about Lyle Lovett visit https://www.lylelovett.com/.

Related Articles

Comments

comments