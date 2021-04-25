[Live] Watch Oscars 2021 Online Free: Stream 93rd Academy Awards Reddit Official Channels

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 4:25 pm

The Academy Awards popularly known as the Oscars is an award given for excellence in the film industry. Live Oscars Online 93rd Academy Awards Now, these awards are one of the most sought-after shows in the world. The craze of these awards is very big and there is no country on the globe where they are not seen. Since its Oscars then there is no need to explain the kind of fanfare and craze it would have.

We know that everyone would have questions and we are here to answer all of them for sure. As a fan, you would not want to miss the 92nd Academy awards for anything. Here we are for answering every query that one might have. We know it’s not possible for everyone to catch the event live from the comfort of their homes or offices and on TV. For those who are always on the move or have jobs that do not allow them to watch such events on TV, we have the best solution. It’s called live stream. With the growth of internet technology, it has really become very easy for anyone to watch the event in live stream format. Here is the list of the best options that are available to catch the live stream of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Let us take this opportunity to inform our site visitors that the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards will be officially broadcasted by the ABC networks. Hence ABC is the core source of content for the awards. It’s obvious that all the OTT content providers having ABC and its associated channels will also showcase the entire Academy awards. Hence here are the best options to Livestream the 92nd Academy Awards.

Just create a free account on Reddit if you don’t have one. Well, it’s free anyway hence there is no issue. Search and join the relevant subreddits and wait for the links to appear. Since there is time in the event you might have to be patient. Once the links are posted you may access them to catch the live stream free of cost.

ABC Networks

ABC is the official broadcaster of the 92nd Academy Awards. They will be covering the entire event and that too complete with the award functions and other related events for sure. The best way to watch directly from the ABC network is to download their app and purchase the subscription. That’s it! Once you have done this you are good to go. In case you are not from the USA and still wish to watch the event using ABC network, then going for a good quality VPN is the only solution. For an average price of $25, you can get hold of some decent VPN service.

PlayStation Vue

Playstation Vue is one of the most premium OTT content providers operating in the USA and some other countries. Most of people are aware of the Playstation brand but however only a few in the world would know that it also provides one of the best OTT live streaming services in the world. It’s a subscription-based service. The services are priced between USD 50 and USD 80 and everything is really great about it. The Oscars will be available on this service and if you like exceptional quality live streaming then going for PlayStation Vue is really something to be considered.

FuboTV

Most of the people in the developed world are aware of the name FuboTV. In the world of OTT content, these guys are one of the most emerging names. They provide their services in the price band of an average of $45 to $55. These guys will be covering the 92nd Academy Awards completely. FuboTV is one of the best options to watch the event on the go. The Livestream quality is really good under poor internet conditions. One thing this service is geo-blocked in certain areas hence one would require a VPN in case accessing content from outside the USA.

Sling TV

The cheapest and one of the best live streaming services out there. For approx $25 on average, you can get access to the content where Oscars will be broadcasted and streamed live. The stream quality is also excellent and there is nothing that can actually match the value for the money angle here. For this price point, SlingTV actually has no serious competition. No wonder it is one of the most favorites of entertainment-loving people all over the world.

Watch Oscar Awards 2021 Live Streaming from different Countries

Canada

Canadians, like cross-border Americans, love the Oscars telecast, which traditionally has been just behind the Super Bowl championship NFL game in ratings. For this year’s COVID-impacted broadcast of Hollywood’s biggest night, coming partially from Los Angeles’ Union Station, national network CTV and its CTV.ca app will return with blanket coverage into primetime.

That starts at 2 p.m. ET with E!’s Daily Pop: Oscars 2021, followed by E!’s Brunch At The Oscars at 3 p.m. ET. Then, at 5:00 p.m. ET, Canadian viewers will get a chance to view E! Live From The Red Carpet: Oscars 2021.

At 6:30 p.m. ET, there will be more red carpet arrivals coverage with ABC’s Oscars: Into The Spotlight, followed at 7 p.m. ET with the locally produced eTalk Previews The Oscars show for movie fans and celebrities watchers alike.

eTalk will be the only Canadian entertainment news show to secure a spot on the Oscars Red Carpet this year. At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, CTV and its digital apps will air the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony itself live as it uses the ABC feed, to be followed by an eTalk recap show.

The United Kingdom and Ireland

With a high number of British stars and films in the running this year — including Anthony Hopkins, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Olivia Colman — there’s likely to be considerable interest from across the Atlantic (pre-coronavirus, the Academy traditionally held a popular viewing party in central London).

Comcast-owned European pay-TV giant Sky once again holds the exclusive rights, and will be kicking off coverage from 10 p.m. local time on its special Oscars pop-up channel Sky Cinema Oscars, with the ceremony itself starting at 1 a.m. A highlight reel with follow on Sky One.

Should any U.K.-based Brits win on the night, local viewers may recognize the background, the Academy has set up a remote site at London’s BFI Southbank for nominees unable to get to LA.

Germany and Austria

Sky is also carrying the Oscars show across its German and Austrian channels, with coverage starting at 11 p.m. local time.

Non-Sky subscribers in Germany can also watch the event on the free-to-air network ProSieben. The long-time Academy Awards broadcast partner is one of eight international teams that have been given access to the Oscar red carpet.

The channel will start carrying its Oscar coverage via livestream from 12.40 am Monday, German time, with regular awards host Steven Gätjen. You can watch here.

France

The Oscars are again airing live on French pay TV channel CanalPlus, which holds exclusive rights to the ceremony in the country, and its myCanal streaming service. A pre-ceremony special starts at 11.55 p.m. Sunday night, with the ceremony, live from 2-5.30 a.m.

With the nine-hour time difference, French film fans have in the past also enjoyed an Oscars highlights show on CanalPlus on late Monday evening.

Like in London, the Academy has set up a base in Paris for local nominees who couldn’t make it to the LA ceremony. THR understands that Florian Zeller director and co-writer of The Father (six nominations, including best film and best-adapted screenplay) will be among those attending.

Scandinavia

Viewers in Scandinavia — who may be hoping for victories for Another Round in the best international category or “Husavik” for best original song (named after an Icelandic town but co-written by two Swedes) — can watch the Academy Awards live on their local public broadcaster, with Denmark on TV (from 11.20 p.m. Sunday), on YLE in Finland (on from 1.30 a.m. Monday), in Sweden on SVT (svt.se), and on RUV in Iceland. In Norway, the show will be carried by the Modern Times Group on its commercial networks TV3 (tv3.no) and TV6 (tv6.no).

Japan

Premium cable operator Wowow, which has carried the Oscars ceremony since 2000, will once again air it on its Prime channel. Wowow’s broadcast will begin with live red carpet coverage at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning local time, followed by the ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

The Japanese broadcast will be presented by regular host Jon Kabira, with newcomer Misato Ugaki by his side. They will be joined in the studio by special guests including pop star Kento Nakajima, actress Mayuko Kawakita and filmmaker Isao Yukisada. Film critic Tomohiro Machiyama will be a remote guest offering occasional commentary. The broadcast will be bilingual, allowing viewers to switch between Japanese or English. A subtitled repeat is set for 9 p.m. Monday.

South Korea

TV Chosun, a cable network operated by one of South Korea’s major newspapers, will air the Oscars live for the third year running, after replacing CJ E&M, which had aired the ceremony for eight straight years. Beginning at 9 a.m. local time, the broadcast will be hosted by famed film critic Lee Dong-jin and Hyun-mo Ahn, a veteran TV host who is also a simultaneous interpreter.

Following the historic success of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite at the 92nd Oscars, all of South Korea will be holding its breath to see if veteran Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn can pull off a repeat in the best-supporting actress category for Minari.

Best Social Media Options For Oscar 2021 Live Streaming Free Reddit

It might sound surprising but now one can use social media platforms for viewing the live stream of the Oscars 2021. There are many good social media platforms where you can get free links to watch the Livestream of the event absolutely free of cost.

Facebook

Everyone is on Facebook. It’s the most popular social media platform out there. In case you are not aware of it then just create a free account. Now there is a feature of hosting a watch party on Facebook. What one needs to do is join the relevant OScar groups and wait for the event to start. Surely someone will host a watch party of it and you can watch the live stream free of cost. Mind you the stream quality is top-notch and there is nothing to worry about. Just wait and enjoy it!

YouTube

Since the Oscars is a really big and popular event chances are that it will be officially broadcasted on youtube. Even if that is not the case then also joining relevant channels and searching for the livestream when the event starts will surely lead one to the free livestream of the event. Just be patient and be ready to enjoy the show.

StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon is another good website from where you can get free links to the show. It’s a fusion platform where people can do blogging and share links. Just create an account and start searching for relevant content. We are sure you would get some really good links for Oscar Live Stream. The best part is that its all free of cost.

What is the Schedule of Oscar 2021?

Well, the Oscars is a big event and takes lots of days to complete and reach the final stage. It will all start on 27 Oct 2019 with Governor’s awards. The nominations and votings will open on 2nd Jan 2021. The same will be closed on 7th Jan 2021. The nominees will be announced on 13th Jan 2019. On Jan 27 there will be a luncheon for the event. The final voting will commence on 30th Jan 2021. Final polls will be closed on Feb 4th and the final show and function will be on 9th Feb 2021. Here is the complete schedule mentioned above for you all.

How to Get Tickets & How Much They Cost?

The tickets for the Oscars are available online. Actually, it is a black-tie event and there are many categories of tickets available. The following information is available as of now.

Spielberg Tickets $100

Balcony Tickets $130

The Nominee Tickets $150

Vip Gala Tickets $250

There is much additional information associated with each ticket and we would request our readers to visit the official sites for knowing the details of them.