[Live] Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:39 pm

Boxing fans, the time has arrived for Jake Paul vs Ben Askren to battle it out on Pay-Per-View. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren faces each other tonight in a professional boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former MMA fighter Ben Askren. The bout takes place on April 17, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul vs Askren Live Stream Info

The Paul vs Askren card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. It’ll air live on Fite PPV.

Pick: Askren via TKO3

Paul vs Askren Live Stream Reddit

One of the biggest combat attractions of the year will finally unfold later tonight (Sat., April 17, 2021) live on FITE TV from inside Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, Ga., as YouTube sensation Jake Paul makes his third walk to the boxing ring against former mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion Ben Askren.

While Paul offers little combat sports experience, he’s become one of the biggest attractions in boxing over the past six months. This is due in part to his highlight-reel finish over former NBA star Nate Robinson late last year (watch it), but it’s also been his confidence entering his main event clash with “Funky.”

Paul vs Askren

Channel: Triller Fight Club II Genres: Boxing Fighters: Frank Mir, Ben Askren “Funky”, Steve Cunningham, Regis Prograis “Rougarou”, Jake Paul “The Problem Child”, Ivan Redkach “The Killer”, Antonio Tarver “Magic Man”, Joe Fournier, Reykon “El Líder”

Paul vs Askren date, start time, venue and ring walks

Paul vs Askren takes place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

The ring walks for the main event won’t be any earlier than 10 pm BST, although as ever the actual start time will depend on the length of those undercard fights.

How to watch Paul vs Askren

In the US, you can stream Paul vs Askren via the Triller Fight Club app and platform. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. Note: You save over 60% if you pay for a full year of Triller Fight Club. 1 month of Triller Fight Club is $19.99, while 1 year costs $99.99.

Save

How to watch Paul vs Askren fight in the UK.

Fite PPV fans can watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV fight by purchasing the Sky Sports package for £24.95. They will have to tune in to the Sky Sports Box office. You catch the live-action with the SKy account or also on the computer, smartphone, tablet, and several other TV streaming devices.

The coverage of the fight will begin at 6:00 PM GMT, but it’s no guarantee that GGG will show up in the ring before 10:00 PM GMT.

How to watch Paul vs Askren fight in the US?

In the US fans can watch the fight between Paul vs Askren on the Fight Club channel. This is pronounced as Da, Zone. It has got the exclusive rights to telecast the fight and the live telecast of the undercard will begin at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM start on the subscription channel.

The Triller Fight Club channel subscription will cost you a monthly price of $19.99 and if you want to go for the yearly package then you will have to pay $99.99 for 12 months. This channel is assuring more than 100 fights a year.

How to watch Paul vs Askren fight in Australia?

The fight between Paul vs Askren will be one of the 1st major events available to stream in Australia. This fight will mark the global role of the live streaming service Triller Fight Club. The channel has the exclusive rights to screen the fight and other events such as Fite PPV.

The live telecast of the fight will commence from 6:00 AM AEDT on Sunday down under. The starting price for the subscription of Triller Fight Club in Australia is $2.99 for a month and it is the initial price.

How to watch the Paul vs Askren fight in New Zealand?

The Fite PPV match between Paul vs Askren will also mark the official launch of the channel Triller Fight Club in New Zealand also. The live coverage of the Fite PPV match which is the undercard will commence at 8:00 AM NZDT on the morning of Sunday.

In New Zealand, the monthly subscription of the channel costs a discounted price of $2.99.

How to watch Paul vs Askren on FuboTV

Following up is the fuboTV, An extraordinary platform for the sports lover to watch Paul vs Askren. It has just one pack which offers a lot of channel packs to include, alongside the premium networks. Triller Fight Club is available on the main pack, so there cannot be any issue at all viewing the Fite PPV match. This channel comes for a monthly charge of $59.99.

There is additionally a feature to record the content and store up to 30 hours of cloud storage. The capacity can be expanded as long as 500 hours for a charge of $9.99 every month. Moreover, the channel can be streamed on various gadgets at a time, which can be extended up to three by paying another $5.99 every month. Make a point to give our fuboTV survey a read before going ahead.

How to watch the Paul vs Askren match outside of your country?

If you are not in the country and you find out that the usual telecast has geo-restrictions, Then the only other way is that you can watch the fight by connecting with a VPN. This is used to dial into a particular country that has the coverage. VPN is the ideal software with which the IP address can be changed and will appear to be in a different country altogether. All this will be safe and the connection is encrypted.

Having said that Triller Fight Club is among the fewest streaming services that have been successful in vanquishing the application of VPNs. We have tested all the leading VPNs and found that most of them are not up to the mark. But fortunately, the best VPN in the world is compatible with sky sports.

Watching events live online is something that is pretty common nowadays and that’s great news. What you should also keep in mind, however, is that the freedom you get is not unlimited. Sure, you can watch while on the bus, or at the office, via your smartphone, but you need to be within the United States. Licensing deals these companies have forced them to block access from abroad. If you happen to be travelling right around the Paul vs Askren match is scheduled to air, you should look into subscribing to a VPN service. We’ll help you through it all.

First, you should choose a VPN to use. We’ve reviewed dozens of these over the years and recommend you to go for ExpressVPN, which is easily one of the best tools of this kind on the market. So, start by visiting ExpressVPN’s website and subscribing to the service

Then, download and install the app on your device. Follow by launching the app and logging into your account

Now, you can look for a US-based server and there are dozens of options, so pick the one you like best

Once that connection is established, you can load the live TV platform you want to watch the Paul vs Askren fight on, such as Triller Fight Club.

With the VPN you can watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match live from anywhere in the world.

Below are some of the best VPNs we tried and tested

1 ExpressVPN

This is the best VPN in the world and as per our tests, it stands out in every aspect. ExpressVPN supports a lot of devices such as Android, iOS, Playstation, Amazon fire stick, Apple TV, and more. It cleared the tests in security, speed and it is very simple to use.

One more great benefit is that it can be purchased and comes for 3 months free, moreover, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Therefore you can check if this is the right one with no string attached.

2. Nord VPN

This is one of the most used and trusted VPNs in the market. It has the highest number of servers and has the fastest service. Nord is fast enough for live streams, browsing, and gaming. It is the most secure VPN in the market with the highest network having 5400 servers in 59 countries. NordVPN provides unlimited bandwidth and can connect to 6 devices simultaneously.

3. SurfShark

Another trusted VPN is the SurfShark VPN It provides great service at a reasonable price. This VPN comes with a Private DNS and is leak protected. The customer support is excellent with round the clock support. It has a great price point for a solid VPN. Surfshark comes with a free ad blocker and can connect with any number of devices. The price of the Surfshark VPN is slightly less than that of NordVPN and ExpressVPN but it is worth trying out.

How to watch Paul vs Askren Live Stream Reddit?

If you are using technology, then you should be definitely aware of Reddit. Reddit is not only about discussions and interesting posts. It is more than that. On Reddit, you will get all the valuable connections to a great deal of data. Redditt is the place you get the best games on live streaming.

On the off chance that you need to watch the Paul vs Askren fight, at that point You should keep on searching for the links. At the point when you scan for Paul vs Askren fight, a lot of links will be displayed. These links are uploaded by different users who also account holders. There are also forums where you can put up your queries and also if you can be friends with the other users. This will help you fetch links easily and can save time. You pick the right link. What’s more, watch the Paul vs Askren fight live.

Paul vs Askren details

Date: Saturday 10 April

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Fight time: Ring walks expected around 03:00 Am BST

TV/live stream: Triller Fight Club

Paul vs Askren Live Stream Reddit Fite PPV event

Fight date for the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match.

The Fite PPV match will be held on Saturday the 10th of April and the venue will be the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Time for the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match.

6:00 PM local time is when the undercard fight will start which according to the UK is 2:00 AM. The main event will start between 4:00 AM to 5:00 PM UK time.

Who will take part in the Paul vs Askren Undercard?

The undercard will be held between Social media influencer and the Youtuber Jake Paul and Former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul vs Askren

Triller is the latest social media channel to telecast the Fite PPV match live. It is a competitor to Tik Tok and has managed to acquire the telecast right of the documentary series of the event. It is a 10-part series. According to reports it has been sold for a whopping $50millon for the telecast rights.

The involvement of Triller along with the involvement of the new “Legends Only League” by Povetkin Paul stick 2 quantities which are not known on a major stage along with an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has led some to think that there is a good chance the Fite PPV match never actually takes place.

You will have to get access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access any of the two with a free trial period to the following channels:

Sling TV

AT&T TV now

Hulu With Live TV

Vidgo

Youtube TV

Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match in the UK

For the fans in the UK, the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV can be watched on Triller Fight Club. It is the go-to option for them. Watching the channel will cost them about £24.95 via the Triller Fight Club Box office.

Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match in Australia

Fite PPV fans in Australia can tune in to the Main Event to watch the Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match. You can buy the PPV access via the Main Event at just $49.99 AUD.

Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match in Canada

Fans in Canada will be disappointed to learn that there are no options to telecast the Fite PPV match. So, the best options are free to air channels or Triller Fight Club. The channel has a free trial period of 7 days in Canada. To watch the entire fight just connect to the Italy server.

Watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match for free online.

Fans in the US, UK, and some other countries will have some time lag as it falls behind the paywall. But some of the live streaming channels internationally will telecast the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match entirely for free. But if you are abroad and still want to watch the match then you will need a VPN.

Some of the following streaming channels that will telecast the fight for free:

DMAX (Turkey)

PPTV (Thailand)

TVP Sport (Poland)

RPC-TV (Panama)

But if you want to watch the Fite PPV match in the above-mentioned countries you will have to connect through a VPN. Only then you can connect to the stream. As per our tests who found that ExpressVPN is the best in the market. The VPN is great in unblocking the live streams for the Paul vs Askren match from all the options that are listed.

Another free channel is Triller Fight Club which can be used to watch the Fite PPV match in countries such as:

Austria

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Watch the Paul vs Askren match on live streaming platforms.

Most of the fans do not like to watch their favourite sport or show on cable TV. But the cable tv has its shortcomings and therefore live streaming channel is the best option. As live streaming channels are less expensive and provide better service. Also, the live streaming channels do not have any contract.

With the live streaming services, you can watch the Paul vs Askren fight without any problem. Let’s see what are the options available to watch the Fite PPV match.

ESPN Official Channel

Fans in the US can watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match on ESPN. It is the main telecast rights holder. The Fite PPV match can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match on a PPV basis.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $49.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the Paul vs Askren match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on their preferred device. But for that, you will be required an internet connection which should be fast.

Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with showtime.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is another platform to watch the Paul vs Askren match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. Showtime is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial that Fite PPV fans gain benefits to getting access to the Showtime channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Step by Step guide to using VPN.

Visit the VPN site

Choose any of the packages. (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly)

Buy the package and make the payment

Follow the instructions

You will get access to the match

We have done extensive research in finding the best VPN as per our results ExpressVPN is the best there are others that are good as well.

Express easily connects with high speeds and the kill switch gives protection if the connection is lost. The VPN works very well with Mac and Windows computers. Also, can be connected to public and private networks at a time.

Other options in VPN are NordVPN which is used by more than eight million users. It is the most sought after VPNs.

Then there is the Surfshark VPN, CyberGhost, and a host of others.

More Details on Paul vs Askren Fight

There have been only a few matches in the history of Fite PPV that have been anticipated as much as the upcoming clash between Paul vs Askren. Both of them are incredible boxers who stand as legendary figures in the Fite PPV hall of fame but their gloves have been hung up for long now. It is a greatly exciting matter for long time fans and Fite PPV enthusiasts that these fighters are returning from their retirements for an exhibition match. To know more about the background of this once-in-a-lifetime bout and other tidbits, read on.

Date of Paul vs Askren bout:

The fight was originally scheduled for the 12th of December.

The venue of the Paul vs Askren bout:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

How can it be watched?

Currently, the only way to watch this iconic fight live would be to purchase a Pay Per View (PPV) package from one of the services providing networks. The price of this PPV is going to be $ 49.99 according to a tweet by Michael Benson, although there has been no official declaration yet. The social media app Triller will also be broadcasting the match.

More Streaming Options

Brilliant Paul vs Askren live stream Reddit Online Channels & Services

Surfing through different options for watching Paul vs Askren live stream match online Reddit, we have certainly brought the best ones for you.

Indeed, there have been tons of hard work put into bringing the best channels and services for online viewers.

Let’s uncover every single live streaming channel, one by one.

1. ESPN+

Out of the best of all channels to watch the Paul vs Askren live stream, ESPN+ is a renowned and premium streaming service. Yes, for years, the company has been offering premium plans where the basic plan starts from $4.99 per month. This is extremely cheap where you can access different matches and events from your home comfort.

Also, with ESPN+, they offer different match streaming where you can choose any sports to stream online. Whether you are a fan of the MMA games or the soccer ones, ESPN+ has got each and everything for Internet users.

Further, in the streaming quality section too, ESPN+ has done a brilliant job. Here, the streaming provider offers the best quality for each of the channels. Either browsing the NBA games or the boxing ones, you can trust the ESPN+ without a doubt.

Even more, the company’s device support has also been on the impeccable side. Right from the Android devices to the iOS ones, ESPN+ has got excellent device support for most of the devices.

Lastly, ESPN+ delivers an exclusive set of free trial periods. Using the free trial period, you can test each thing about the ESPN+ services. After testing, if things go well, you can then go ahead and buy their paid plans.

2. Fox Sports

Yet another good streaming service provider and Fox Sports will come into the limelight. Yes, Fox Sports is another traditional streaming service where they have excelled in the streaming industry.

Currently, for every single online user who likes to watch Paul vs Askren live stream, they can choose Fox Sports GO.

Indeed, using such a brilliant service provider, you will not face any issue in any case.

Starting with the pricing options, the company offers some of the best plans where the plans boast affordability for every region. Additionally, the streaming support from Fox Sports has also been on the impeccable side. Whether you are streaming the soccer games or the boxing ones, Fox Sports GO is one brilliant option.

Even more, the device support from Fox Sports has faced no issues in any case. Right from using the Android devices or the Roku ones. Fox Sports offers the best class device support. Especially, if you are using the latest devices, you will get good support from Fox Sports, every single time.

Finally, Fox sports also offers some good days of the free trial periods. Using the free trial period, you can effectively test the Fox Sports services. After testing, if things are working according to your plan, you can go ahead and buy their paid plans.

3. Kayo Sports

Especially for the people of Australia who are eager to watch Paul vs Askren live stream, they can use the Kayo Sports without any issues. Here, the company offers streaming plans at $35 per month. This is extremely cheap where you can use Kayo Sports for watching every single match of Paul vs Askren.

Further with Kayo Sports, the streaming quality has always been on the higher side. Right from watching boxing matches to the marvellous NBA games, Kayo Sports is one of the finest options. Even more, with Kayo Sports, the device support has always been on the impeccable side too.

Whether you are willing to choose Android devices or iOS ones, Kayo Sports is the go-to option. Therefore, if you live in Australia and have the will to watch Paul vs Askren live stream, choosing Kayo Sports can be your finest option, for sure.

Last but not least, if you don’t want to pay the money upfront, you can choose Kayo Sports free trial periods. With this, you can effectively test the services and then opt for the paid plans, at any point in time.

4. Foxtel

Regardless of your location in the world, you can use Foxtel to watch Paul vs Askren live stream match online. Here, the pricing of Foxtel has always been on the affordable side where you can pay $29 per month and watch unlimited sports matches.

Indeed, the streaming support from Foxtel has been on the impeccable side. They offer support to every single channel where you will not face any lags in any case. However, if you want to stream without any interruption, you got to have a faster speed net connection.

Also, in the device compatibility section, Foxtel delivers the best class device quality to each of the devices. Hence, it doesn’t matter whether you are using Android devices or iOS ones. As long as you have got the

Foxtel subscriptions with you, you can easily opt for Foxtel and watch Paul vs Askren live stream live online.

Additionally, the company also delivers a massive 5-Days of free trial period. Therefore, by choosing the free trial period, you can effectively test the Foxtel services. If things go according to plan, you can then move ahead and buy their paid plans.

5. Sling TV

Surfing through different channels and services to watch Paul vs Askren live stream, Sling TV is one of the finest options. For years, the Sling TV plans have always been on the affordable end. Even in 2020, you can purchase the Sling TV’s Orange pack at $25 per month. This is extremely cheap where you can access tons of channels and services with the Sling TV plans.

Moving ahead, the streaming quality of each channel from Sling TV is on the higher side. Regardless of the channels you choose, the impeccable support from Sling TV will blow your mind away. Also, with Sling TV, you can choose from a different range of channel options. Right from opting the entertainment channels or the sports ones, Sling TV is the master to deliver tons of the channels.

In the device support section, the company has won the hearts of internet users. Time and time, they have worked hard to improve their device support where they now offer support to the Roku devices too. Therefore, right from the new Android devices to the older Roku ones, the device support from Sling TV has been truly impeccable.

Also, for the individuals who don’t get time to watch Paul vs Askren live stream, they can choose the Sling TV’s DVR feature. Choosing such an amazing feature, you can record the entire match of the boxing league. Therefore, after you get time, you can watch the complete match without any major issues.

However, the DVR feature from Sling TV comes at pricing. Therefore, you will have to pay for the pricing before you go on to watch matches on Sling TV.

Lastly, for the people who have the will to watch matches online free of cost initially, you can opt for the Sling TV free trial periods. Using the free trial period, you can test Sling TV services. After effective testing, if you like their services, you can then go ahead and buy their paid plans.

6. Fubo TV

Despite the company keeping the pricing on the higher side, Fubo TV’s $54.99 plan is luring the customers to some good extents. Indeed, the user base of Fubo TV has grown tremendously where people are buying plans with whole joy.

Starting with the number of channels Fubo TV offers, they deliver around 70 to 80 live streaming channels where you can use the Fubo TV to watch almost everything. Ranging from the Sports channels to the entertainment ones, Fubo TV has got the x-factor.

Also, in the streaming quality section, Fubo TV is probably the best service of the lot. Here, the company has spread its servers in most parts of the world. With this, you don’t need to worry about your location where you can access Fubo TV and get brilliant streaming services.

Even more, with Fubo TV, the device support has also been on the impeccable side too. They offer brilliant device support to tons of devices. Right from offering support to the iOS devices to Amazon FireStick ones, Fubo TV is the all-rounder in streaming services.

Further, for the people who do get time to watch Paul vs Askren live stream match online, you can opt for the Fubo TV’s DVR feature. Using such an amazing feature, you can record your favourite matches on Fubo TV. After this, you can watch matches on your prescribed time frame.

However, the Fubo TV DVR feature comes at the pricing of $14.99 per month. With this, you can pay for the plan and watch Paul vs Askren live stream online, the best way.

What’s more? Fubo TV also delivers the amazing 7-Days of the free trial period. With this, you can effectively test the Fubo TV services. Thereafter, if things fall into place, you can then go ahead and buy the Fubo TV plans, without major issues.

7. YouTube TV

If you are pretty much serious about the streaming quality of the Paul vs Askren live stream, YouTube TV can be the best saviour. Indeed, the company is running for years where their pricing has been on the decent side. Here, the YouTube TV plan comes at $49.99 per month where you can have a chance to access different live streaming channels. Right from opting for the sports channels to the lifestyle ones, YouTube TV has certainly got it all.

Even more, with YouTube TV, the streaming quality has been the major factor for the success of the company. Time after time, YouTube TV have done their best to offer good streaming quality where their servers are much powerful.

Also, in the device support section, YouTube TV has done an impeccable job too. They offer device support to tons of devices ranging from Android ones to Roku devices. Therefore, regardless of the devices, you are using, you will not face any sorts of device issues with YouTube TV.

Moving ahead, the company also delivers the amazing DVR feature for the people who don’t get time to watch live matches. However, unlike other streaming services, YouTube TV’s DVR feature is present right inside the package. Therefore, there are no sorts of additional charges where you can use YouTube TV, record matches and watch them on your preferred time.

Lastly, for the internet users who have the will to test the YouTube TV services, the company delivers good days of the free trial periods. With this, you can effectively test the services and if things go well, you can buy their paid plans.

How to Watch Paul vs Askren live stream using Social Media

Well, apart from the paid streaming channels and the services, you can also use social media to watch Paul vs Askren live stream online.

Yes, social media are the free option where we have put in a lot of hard work to find the best of all social media platforms. Therefore, without wasting any time, let’s go ahead and uncover the best of all social media platforms, one by one.

1. Reddit

The best way in social media to watch Paul vs Askren live stream is through Reddit. Indeed, they offer free streaming services where you will have to put your time and effort into it.

Firstly, the requirements with Reddit have always been on the simpler side. Here, you just need a working net connection, Reddit account, and a compatible device. After this, you can clearly go ahead and visit different subreddit sections.

In this case, you will have to look for the subreddits that have got relevance with the boxing games. Indeed, you will have to test, try every link and see which link works the best of all.

Quite clearly, if you put in the research along with hard work, you will come across the links that will work brilliantly.

Or else, you can make friends on Reddit and ask them for the streaming links to watch Paul vs Askren live stream. This method will save tons of your time where you can easily use Reddit to watch the Paul vs Askren live stream, in a time-consuming way.

Either way, you can choose any of the options, get the streaming links, and watch Paul vs Askren match online on Reddit, the best way.

2. Facebook

Yet another brilliant social media platform and Facebook has to come into the limelight. For a decade, Facebook is ruling the social media industry where they are on the constant improvement curve.

To watch Paul vs Askren live stream using Facebook, you will have to visit different Facebook pages and groups. Make sure to visit the pages that have got relevancy with the boxing games where you need to test different streaming links.

Here too, your time along with the efforts will be invested where you will get the best of all streaming links. After testing, choose the best of all links, pick the best one and effortlessly watch Paul vs Askren live stream online

Paul vs Askren Live Stream

Indeed, the day will be Saturday where the fans must have booked their tickets in advance.

Also, wondering about the location, the Arena on Yas island is chosen as the Prime Location to watch the Paul vs Askren live match. This location resides in Abu Dhabi whereas the native public will be pretty excited to watch such a fantastic match.

Paul vs Askren date, time, venue and tickets

Paul vs Askren will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, April 17th, 2021.

Paul vs Askren is likely to be between 0300 GMT (1000 ET)

Paul vs Askren TV channel, live stream and PPV price

Paul vs Askren will be showed by streaming platform Triller Fight Club ($19.99 per month or $99 for an annual subscription) in the United States, along with its other eight markets (Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland and Austria).

Triller Fight Club has also announced that Paul vs Askren will air in more than 200 markets as part of.

Triller Fight Club will stream Paul vs Askren in more than 200 markets – but not in the UK.

Kodi one of the most sought-after platforms to watch the Paul vs Askren and a media software. Thousands of viewers across the globe watch content on Kodi. Kodi is an open-source platform that requires Kodi add-ons to watch content on live streaming. The internet consists of a wide range of Kodi add-ons that are related to sports, movies, and TV shows.You will find several add-ons for TV shows and movies but when it comes to live streaming of Fite PPV there are very few. Therefore, it is very important to get the correct add-on if you want to watch the Fite PPV match on pay per view. In this article, we will give you the steps of the process to watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV live on Kodi.

Pay per View

Over the last decade, the internet has grown a lot and since then it has undergone many changes. The only medium to watch the live streaming of Fite PPV matches was television. But now there is the internet and with it, a lot of other alternatives have also surfaced. So much so that the concept of PPV has been taken seeing a steep increase in online viewership.

Pay Per view is called PPV in short. The meaning of this concept is anyone who wants to watch the Fite PPV match live has to pay a specific amount. A lot of the people who are die-hard Fite PPV fans buy the PPVs and its growth is incredible. The cost of the PPV is between $ 39 – $59m and it is based on the gravity of the match.

Live Stream Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match on Kodi.

There are over a million fans of Fite PPV fans across the globe and not all of them can afford such a high cost to watch a single match. That is why you have Kodi at your service which is a platform where the fans can watch this PPV for free. But it is important to find the correct add-on to watch the event.

Watching Kodi without a VPN could be risky.

That’s right, if you want to use Kodi then it has to be through a VPN. If you use Kodi without a VPN is not safe and we will tell you why is it not safe?

Geo-restricted channels.

VPNs is used to bypass most of the channels that are geo-restricted in regions. Using a VPN the restriction can be avoided and the Paul vs Askren Jr match can be watched. The IP address is masked by the VPN and will make you appear as an anonymous online user. With the VPN you can watch the Fite PPV match on live streaming without any problems.

Using illegitimate Kodi Add-ons without a VPN is not safe.

First things first, watching content using Kodi add-ons is illegal. That’s because the content which has copyrights is streamed for free. So, if you use Kodi without a VPN all the actions will be monitored by the ISP when the IP address is tracked. This can be unsafe as the information can be passed on to the government or the companies in demand. That’s way too risky, so when you use a VPN, the identity is not revealed due to the IP address always changing.

Let’s see which VPN is best for Kodi.

So, if you are investing some amount to buy the VPN then it is worth it. It is certainly less expensive than purchasing a PPV. So, we suggest the best two VPNs available on the market.

ExpressVPN

Register to ExpressVPN and then it is a speedy service.

Then the VPN is connected to a server in the UK or the US.

Now you can use Kodi with the VPN on your device.

PureVPN

Download PureVPN to your device and register to it.

Then enter the credentials and log in.

Respective server from the list of countries is selected.

After the connection is established you are good to go.

Some of the Add-ons for Kodi to the Paul vs Askren match.

There are a lot of add-ons that are not legal and it is vital to have a list of add-ons that are working. Many times, during a match one stream may get down during such times the list might be useful.

PlanetMMA

The Loop

Sportsdevil

Sportsworld

ZemTV

FightTube

UK Turk List

Pure soccer.

Paul vs Askren odds

Not surprisingly Paul is a heavy favourite to improve his record to 24-1 and retain his world heavyweight titles. He is a best-priced 1/8 to come out victorious and as short as 1/10 in places. Whyte meanwhile is generally a 5/1 or 11/2 shot with the Draw a 33/1 or 40/1 chance.

For those punters looking for a little better in terms of return for their money, Paul is 3/1 to win by decision or technical decision.

Our boxing expert has analysed the fight, and you can read his full preview and prediction.

www.kusi.com/live-watch-jake-paul-vs-ben-askren-stream-online-reddit-free-official-channels-hd/