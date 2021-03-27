[Live] Watch Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin 2 Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:30 pm

Where to watch as Heavyweight boxing returns after COVID-19 hiatus: English boxer Dillian Whyte is scheduled to face Russian Alexander Povetkin in Matchroom Fight Camp, England on march 27.

This is boxing’s biggest bout since the pandemic caused a hiatus and it’s only natural that the boxing community would be eager to see what pans out on this night!

The biosecure environment means that there would be no audience present in the venue. This is certain to have an effect on the competitors in the ring but whether it’ll be for good or for worse? Will the distractions be less or will the absence of the noise that drowns the doubts in the minds of the fighters make them second guess? We’ll find out. To find out, the fans will need to turn their heads to their screens and catch the broadcast and/or stream!

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin Live Stream Reddit

There are no official broadcasters of this important bout in many countries. People from those nations can turn to Reddit to catch the action.

Reddit users will be able to stream the fight with a decently functioning internet connection. Searching with appropriate keywords regarding Dillian Whyte and/or Alexander Povetkin will provide the user with subreddits. The user needs to browse them and find out functioning subreddits with working streams. Once the user finds a link of the stream, he/she can enjoy the fight on Reddit.

It is essential to have an account on Reddit before one can access the site. The account can be created easily and free of any cost.

Note: Reddit is a free platform to get links to the fight, only use official links to the event, We are not responsible for any illegal links or streams, take this as an information-gathering article. Some of the links on Reddit may be pirated and be careful about supplying your credit card to anyone promising you can watch the fight for free. Also read the disclaimer below.

Where will the action be in the UK?

The event will be live-streamed on Sky Sports Box Office. A one-off fee will be required to be paid to catch the action on TV. The standard pricing of the Sky Sports subscription is 30 GBP per month. You can also choose a Sky Sports month to pass along with Sky Entertainment where you get the option to choose your channels at 39.99 GBP. For Sky Sports, a day pass is also available so that the fans can catch a single day’s sporting action at just 9.99 GBP whereas a week pass costs 14.99 GBP.

BBC 5 Live will be offering a commentary of the event on the radio.

Where will the action be in the US?

DAZN will be live streaming the event live in the United States. The DAZN month-to-month subscription is priced at 19.99 USD whereas an annual subscription costs 99.99 USD.

Where will the action be in Russia?

Russians will be able to catch the action on TV in A1. It is a free live tv so the Russians can check out the bout if they have online streaming options. The live stream will be available on Amediateka.

Other nations covered by DAZN:

DAZN sports network covers a host of other countries where the subscribers can tune in to catch all the action from one of the premium boxing bouts.

Austria

Brazil

Canada

Germany

Italy

Japan

Spain

Switzerland.

The set up:

The fighters and their coaches and staff will all be present in a biosecure bubble to minimize the risk of coronavirus contraction. Only a few chosen people can be in the bubble and all necessary precautions are being taken to avoid chances of infection.

The winner will be the interim WBC heavyweight champion. He’ll also be eligible for a title shot

Who’s who? A glance at the fighters:

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte is a 32-year-old English boxer who has had 28 matches in his professional career, winning 27 of them. Eighteen of those wins have come via knockout.

Whyte has been on the rise ever since his loss to fellow English boxer Anthony Joshua. He has experienced his share of inconsistencies in his young age but now, for a considerable stretch of time, we’re witnessing a more mature and composed fighter. Whyte’s loss to Joshua remains his only one in his career but even in that bout, he didn’t fail to push his English counterpart till round seven before succumbing to a defeat. Whyte has developed as one of the fiercest southpaws in his divisions and his left hook has been compared to that of the great Sonny Liston.

Whyte’s rise has not gone unnoticed at all as Eddie Hearn, an English sports promoter, has taken interest in giving Whyte his title shot! This interest makes it clear how big a prospect Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is turning up to be!

Alexander Povetkin:

Alexander Povetkin, the former world champion and an Olympic gold medalist for Russia is a seasoned pro. In recent years, Povetkin has been twice tested positive for using banned substances and after his return from suspension, he met Anthony Joshua only to get beaten by the Englishman. Povetkin has had his share of success during the early years of the new millennium. However, it’d be naive to think that the new decade has rendered him ineffective. Whispers from inside the bubble indicated that the Russian boxer is in great shape and ready to give his younger opponent a run for his money.

Backstory:

Whyte believes that although his counterpart has only drawn his last fight, there’s still plenty for him to offer. He praised the Russian’s power and ability to retaliate back when he’s put on the back foot. But, it’d be a tragedy for the young Englishman to lose to the veteran Russian. It’ll surely be a major hindrance at his road for a title shot against Fury, something that has been just out of his reach for a couple of years.

The fight has been postponed once when the pair was supposed to exchange punches in May, earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whyte admitted that last year was a turbulent one for him and that catered a lot in his undesirable weight gain. He’s looking to wipe off 2019 from his mind and go for a fresh start and has lost weight too.