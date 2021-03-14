[Live] Watch David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:21 pm

WHEN IS BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS?

David Benavidez is set to face the challenge of Ronald Ellis on Saturday 13th March 2021 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the Super Middleweight division, which means the weight limit will be 168 pounds (12 stone or 76.2 KG).

Also, on the undercard will be Jamontay Clark’s and Terrell Gausha’s contest and Isaac Cruz Gonzalez’s and Jose Matias Romero’s bout.

BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS STATS

David Benavidez steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 23 wins, zero loses and 0 draws, 20 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Ronald Ellis will make his way to the ring with a record of 18 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws, with 12 of those wins by knock out.

The stats suggest Benavidez has advantage in power over Ellis, with a 87% knock out percentage over Ellis’ 67%.

David Benavidez is the younger man by 7 years, at 24 years old.

Benavidez has a height advantage of 2 inches over Ellis. Despite this, Ellis has 1-inch reach advantage.

Both David Benavidez & Ronald Ellis fight out of an orthodox stance.

Benavidez is arguably the more experienced fighter, having had 2 more fights, and made his debut in 2013, 2 year and 6 months later than Ellis, whose first professional fight was in 2011. He has fought 5 more professional rounds, 97 to Ellis’ 92.

David Benavidez goes into the fight ranked number 2 by the WBA, 1 by the WBC and 1 by the RING at super middleweight.

Ronald Ellis is currently ranked number 8 by the WBC in the 168lb division.

BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS FORM

Benavidez remains undefeated as a professional, stopping 3 of his last 5 opponents.

In his last fight, he won against Roamer Alexis Angulo on 15th August 2020 by technical knockout in the 10th round in their WBC World Super Middleweight championship fight at Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, United States.

Previous to that, he had won against Anthony Dirrell on 28th September 2019 by knockout in the 9th round in their WBC World Super Middleweight championship fight at Staples Center, LA.

Going into that contest, he had beat J’Leon Love on 16th March 2019 by technical knockout in the 2nd round at AT&T Stadium, Texas.

Before that, he had defeated Ronald Gavril on 17th February 2018 by unanimous decision in their WBC World Super Middleweight championship fight at Las Vegas, Nevada.

He had won against Ronald Gavril on 8th September 2017 by split decision in their WBC World Super Middleweight championship fight at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Nevada, Afghanistan.

ACTIVITY CHECK

Benavidez’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 3 years, 6 months and 6 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 8 months and 13 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 45 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 9 rounds on average.

Ellis’ last 2 fights have come over a period of 2 years, 1 month and 13 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 1 year and 21 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 15 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 7.5 rounds on average.

WHAT TIME DOES BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS START?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST at Mohegan Sun Casino, Connecticut, United States, which is around 3:00 AM GMT in the UK.

WHO IS SHOWING BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS?

The ShowTime show is expected to begin at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST. The Fite.tv PPV UK broadcast of the card is expected to start at 2:00 AM (GTM).

HOW DO YOU STREAM BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS?

WHAT ARE THE ODDS ON BENAVIDEZ VS ELLIS?

David Benavidez is currently 1/25 (-2499) to win the contest outright, while you can get 8/1 (+800) on Ronald Ellis if you fancy the massive upset.