Linville Ridge Contracts with Ballad Health in Banner Elk to Test Employees and Members

The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for any employer seeking to provide a healthy working environment for its staff and its customers. Due to the fact that many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, Scott Lutgert, owner of Linville Ridge and Chairman of the Board at the Naples Community Hospital, decided to contract Ballad Health to test Linville Ridge staff members and any club members who wished to be tested. Alan Levine, Ballad Health’s president and CEO, said caution is especially warranted now, since it’s vacation season. Over 200 people were tested on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Ballad Health is an integrated healthcare system serving 29 counties of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky and is set to open an Urgent Care/Primary Care Clinic in Banner Elk, North Carolina on July 13, 2020. This new clinic, which will be located at 108 Park Avenue next to the Banner Elk Pharmacy, will o er urgent and primary care, imaging and laboratory services along with COVID-19 testing. Ballard Health locations expanded its testing options in April and made COVID-19 testing available to anyone who felt they needed it, regardless of symptoms or potential exposure.

About Linville Ridge

Linville Ridge is an established private residential community near Blowing Rock, North Carolina – a short drive from Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Winston-Salem and Asheville. Developed by The Lutgert Companies in 1982, Linville Ridge boasts the highest elevation golf course east of the Rockies which was redesigned by Bobby Weed Golf Design in 2009; five dining venues; eight Har-Tru® tennis courts; four pickleball courts; two regulation–sized croquet courts; heated mountainside swimming pool; hiking trails; youth activities; and a full service hair salon and spa. Linville Ridge Country Club offers a variety of membership categories for golf and social members alike. Linville Ridge offers a range of ownership opportunities from estate homes, mountain cottages, town homes and homesites, through their on-site brokerage, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, visit www.linvilleridge.com.

About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated health care system serving the Appalachian Highlands – 21 counties of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia – as well as Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system was created to improve the health of the people we serve. Ballad Health operates 21 hospitals, including three tertiary medical centers, a dedicated children’s hospital, community hospitals, three critical access hospitals, a behavioral health hospital, an addiction treatment facility, long-term care facilities, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, outpatient services and a multispecialty physician group. All Ballad Health facilities are taking crucial safety precautions, including enhanced physical distancing measures, increased infection control and new processes and systems to safeguard patients’ care journeys. At Ballad Health, you are #SafeWithUs. Learn more at www.balladhealth.org.