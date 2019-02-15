Linville Resorts Board of Directors Member John Mangan Receives University of Georgia Sports Award

Published Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:32 pm

By Tim Gardner

John Mangan, a member of the Board of Directors at Linville Resorts, Inc. has received one of the University of Georgia Athletics Department’s most prestigious honors.

Mangan, a letterwinner and All-America tennis player at the University of Georgia, as well as a highly-successful businessman and philanthropist, was named the Hartman Award recipient for the past 2018 year at the university’s annual Circle of Honor Gala February 8th.

Named for the late Bill Hartman, Georgia’s longtime kicking coach and chairman of the Georgia Student Educational Fund (Bulldog Club), the Hartman Award is one of the greatest honors given to a former University of Georgia student-athlete. The Hartman Award has been presented annually since 1992 and recognizes former Georgia student-athletes who have demonstrated excellence in their profession and/or in service to others by 20 or more years of superior performance after graduation. Only former varsity athletes who have received a baccalaureate degree from Georgia can be considered for the award.

A native of Rye, NY, Mangan began his sports career at Georgia as a walk-on member of the tennis team in the fall of 1978. He earned a scholarship after his freshman season and twice was named to the All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) team during his playing career. Mangan also earned All-America accolades in 1981, when he and doubles partner Bill Rogers reached the semifinal round of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Tournament. Mangan also was on Georgia’s first two NCAA Championships semi-final teams in 1981 and ’82 and was a member of three SEC Championship teams while playing for legendary coach Dan Magill.

He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1982 with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Finance from the school’s Terry College of Business.

Mangan has worked in money management and securities industries for more than 35 years in New York, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, NC. He currently runs JFM Capital, a family-owned asset management company based in Charlotte and he holds ownership positions in eight private companies. He also serves on the boards of Aruna Biomedical in Athens, GA and Meridian Chemical in Kansas City, KS, besides Linville Resorts, Inc.

Since 2013, Mangan has served as a University of Georgia Foundation trustee and is currently chairman of the Foundation’s investment committee. He and his wife, Frances, have funded a number of scholarships at UGA, including the Mangan Family men’s tennis scholarship, multiple scholarships for the Disability Resource Center, the Georgia Commitment Scholarship, Let the Big Dawg Eat program and multiple Magill Society scholarships.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to receive the Hartman Award,” Mangan stated. “I was very surprised at being chosen for the award and grateful to be included alongside so many elite individuals who have previously received it. The University of Georgia is special to me and it’s a definite milestone for me and my family, who besides my wife includes our daughters Francie, Elizabeth and Caroline. It’s also extra meaningful that my mentor and former coach, the late Dan Magill, also received the award. In fact, I dedicated my receiving it to him.”

John Blackburn, President of Linville Resorts, Inc. commended Mangan, his long-time friend and colleague for receiving the award. “John Mangan is a tremendous asset to Linville Resorts and our community and I’m happy he received the (Hartman) award from the University of Georgia,” Blackburn said. “John Mangan is a great contributor in various ways to the University of Georgia as he has been to Linville Resorts while he’s served on our Board. He is one of the kindest and most family-oriented individuals I’ve ever known. He owns a home here and he treats our employees at Linville Resorts extremely well. They hold him in high regard. John (Mangan) is a great example of a nice guy who has been most successful in his professional and personal endeavors.”

Besides Mangan and Magill, some other Hartman Award recipients include: Fran Tarkenton, former National Football League (NFL) quarterback; Billy Payne, former Atlanta Olympic Committee Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Augusta National Golf chairman; Carl Sanders, governor of Georgia from 1963-67; Billy Henderson, legendary former high school football coach; Frank Ros, Coca-Cola executive; Teresa Edwards , college, professional and international basketball standout; and Ernie Johnson, Jr., award-winning television broadcaster.

Also during the gala, the University of Georgia Athletics Association inducted five new members into its Circle of Honor.

Fourteen-time NCAA champion swimmer Mary DeScenza, track standout Hyleas Fountain — who won four NCAA individual titles in just two years — football greats George Poschner and Hines Ward, and national championship-winning baseball coach Steve Webber were inducted formally during the event held at the West End Zone facility in Sanford Stadium.

The Circle of Honor is designed to pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor to the university and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs. As with the Hartman Award, the criteria for selection into the Circle of Honor also stipulates that each recipient has earned his or her academic degree.

