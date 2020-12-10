Linville Golf Club in Linville is Pleased to Announce Bill Stines as the New Director of Golf

Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:53 am

Linville Golf Club in Linville, North Carolina, is pleased to announce Bill Stines as the new Director of Golf.

Stines brings thirty-four years of experience as a head golf professional to Linville, most recently as Director of Golf at Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. A member of the PGA of America since 1989, Stines’ golf career matured at clubs throughout the United States, including Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio; Whisper Rock Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona; Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia; and the Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The scope of Stines’ experience enabled him to develop an extensive network with top PGA professionals in the industry and made him a stand-out to Linville Golf Club. “I always strive to be the very best and reach out to those who are considered the best in our industry to keep up with the ever-changing trends in the game of golf,” says Stines.

In addition to his roles as a head golf professional, Stines served on the Southern Ohio PGA Tournament Committee for six years and held numerous other positions with the Southwest and Tri-State PGA sections. He administered over two-dozen tournaments while actively competing in PGA section and national tournaments and PGA Pro-Am events.

Stines’ work with several major golf companies has further strengthened his involvement with the golf industry. He served on the Peter Millar Inner Circle Board, the Titleist National Leadership Advisory Council, and is currently on the Titleist Leadership Advisory Staff. Stines was a national finalist for the PGA Merchandiser of the Year in 2019 and winner of the Southern Ohio PGA Merchandiser of the Year in 2018.

Stines describes himself as a traditionalist when referring to his role as a head golf professional, “I believe the golf professional has the responsibility to excel in many areas, specifically teaching, playing, tournament management, merchandising, and the rules of the game.”

Though Stines comes to Linville Golf Club from Arizona, his move to the North Carolina mountains is essentially a return home. Stines grew up outside Asheville in Canton, NC, playing at Springdale Country Club. His grandfather H. T. “Pug” Allen was the PGA professional and taught him the game. He received his first exposure to the golf business in high school and college when he worked for seven seasons at Waynesville Country Club Inn just 10 miles down the road.

When asked about his decision to leave the arid landscape of Arizona to come east to Linville, Stines had this to say, “I have always wanted to return home to the mountains but, until now, haven’t had the opportunity. I’m looking forward to leading the golf program and getting to know the members and my co-workers. It’s an honor to be joining the team of a club like Linville—this club has a tremendous reputation in the golf community.”