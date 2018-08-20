Linville Falls Winery Has Huge Turnout For Johnson Brothers Band on Saturday

Published Monday, August 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

Linville Falls Winery was rock’n on Saturday afternoon as the local all time favorite Johnson Brothers Band took to the stage for an afternoon of music and dancing. The winery is located in the lower part of Avery County toward Linville Falls and is just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at mile marker 317.

Jack Wiseman created Linville Falls Winery and opened it in 2012. The family owned business sits on a 40 acre farm at an elevation of 3200 feet. The grape varieties they grow include Seyval Blanc, Vidal Blanc, Noiret, Marquette, Petit Verdot, Marechal Foch, and our flagship grape, Riesling. But throughout the farm you’ll also find blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, heirloom apples, pumpkins, corn, and Christmas Trees.

The winery is open everyday of the week throughout summer season and the tasting room is open noon through 6:00 p.m. On Saturdays the winery features live music starting at 3:00. The bands perform in their Events Room that opens up onto their patios – so music goes on rain or shine. On Saturday the parking lot was full and the wine was flowing as the crowd enjoyed the rock and roll music of the Johnson Brothers Band.

It’s a beautiful setting and a wonderful drive to the Linville Falls Winery. A fun place to visit this summer!

Pictures from Saturday afternoon August 18th

