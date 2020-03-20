LifeStore Bank and Insurance Announce Closures of Bank Lobbies; New Alternate Plans in Place

LifeStore Bank and Insurance takes the safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve very seriously and have made the decision to temporarily limit lobby access for all LifeStore Bank and Insurance locations to appointment only beginning Friday, March 20, 2020. The drive thru is open at the following locations: 1441 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson; 840 East Main Street, Jefferson and 1675 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

We encourage LifeStore customers to take advantage of these service options to handle their banking and insurance business.

You can withdraw cash, check balances or make deposits at our ATMs located in West Jefferson, Jefferson, and Boone.

Our mobile banking app and online banking are convenient ways to check your balance, pay bills, transfer money and deposit checks.

Take advantage of our mortgage app to explore mortgage options or start the home buying process and complete your application online.

Insurance customers can request a proposal, pay online or contact an insurance representative from our Insurance website.

You can call our 24-hour automated telebanking service at 877-662-3998

The LifeStore customer support team can assist you on the phone from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Mon-Fri and 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday

LifeStore asks customers who need to conduct certain business in-person such as: safe deposit box access, loan transactions or insurance payments, to schedule an office appointment by calling 800-723-4718.

We are committed to working with our customers who are negatively affected by COVID-19, to reduce financial stress during this challenging time. If you have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, call us at 1-800-723-4718.

We are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID 19) situation and when we make changes to operating hours, we will post all updates to our website and Facebook.