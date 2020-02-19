Life Care Center of Banner Elk Welcomes Carol Smith as New Director of Nursing

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:44 pm

Carol Smith was recently named director of nursing at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Smith comes to the skilled nursing and rehab center from Medi Home Health and Hospice, where she served as administrator for five years. She has been an RN for 33 years, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a career spanning operating room, pediatric in-home care, inpatient hospice and the VA.

“I enjoy being able to serve,” said Smith. “That is our purpose here on earth. It is a blessing to be working in the community where I live and serving the people of Avery County and the surrounding area.”

Originally from Avery County, Smith currently lives in Banner Elk. Smith and her husband, Garrick, have a daughter (Tyne), son (Tyler) and four beautiful grandchildren.

“Carol is well known and respected in our community and brings years of experience to the facility,” said Lynn Kilpatrick, executive director. “Her passion for improving our residents’ quality of life is evident, and it is a blessing to have someone with her nursing skills and management experience with us as our director of nursing. However, the thing that stands out the most to me about Carol is her heart. Her genuine love for and dedication to residents and their families shines through in all she does.”

Life Care Center of Banner Elk, located at 185 Norwood Hollow Road, is one of two skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in North Carolina managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.

