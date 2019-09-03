September is Library Card Sign-Up Month at Watauga County Public Library

Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:47 pm

This September Watauga County Public Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, daily family storytimes, to in-person technology help and or community reads, libraries transform lives through education.

Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. Some examples include daily family storytimes, Summer Reading Programs, book clubs, movie showings and more.

“Our library programs serve people of all ages,” says Monica Caruso, County Librarian. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and adults, we provide access to technology, offer computer classes and individual computer tutorials, study rooms, and proctoring . A card allows access to not only the Appalachian Regional Library system (Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties) but also to NC Cardinal, a consortium of public libraries in NC dedicated to sharing through the use of one catalog. Items that may be borrowed include books, audio-books, music, movies, magazines, backpacks full of books/manipulatives, e-books and e-audiobooks and more.

NC Live , an online collection of e-books, newspapers, journals, magazines, films, and more is available to all library card holders. If you are accessing these resources from home, you will need to select your library (Appalachian Regional Library) and enter your card number.

Get your library card and enter your name for a donated raffle prize listed below:

Family pack combo tickets to Mystery Hill, The 1903 Dougherty House Museum, Native American Artifacts Museum, and the Appalachian Fossil & Dinosaur Museum

A visit to the Footsloggers Climbing Tower with Rock Dimensions

Sky Valley Zip Tours – 1 zip line adventure

Snap a photo and post it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded. You’ll be automatically entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card! Entries can also be submitted by posting as a comment or wall post on the I Love Libraries Facebook page.

The promotion begins Sunday, September 1 at noon CT and ends Sunday, September 22 at noon CT.

This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on adventure as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

If you are a student attending a Watauga County Public School, use your lunch number to check out up to 10 books or audiobooks with no late fees. This partnership with the schools is called StudentAccess.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please visit Watauga County Public Library in person or online at www.wataugacountylibrary.org .

