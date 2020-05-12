Let’s Have Fun Together! Sugar Mountain Resort’s Summer Season Begins Friday May 22

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:02 pm

The summer season may be unlike any other, but the spinning of chairlift bull wheels, the cascading wind wrapping around the speeding mountain biker, the calming view along the route aboard the Summit Express to Sugar’s peak and back, and the energy of Memorial Day and Independence Day have never been more welcome.

On Friday, May 22, in accordance with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 138, Sugar Mountain Resort’s Summit Express scenic chairlift rides and the bike park open for the summer. The new Easy Street trail debut’s fun features and encourages all levels to hone their skills. Subject to further guidance from Governor Cooper, the fourth annual Summit Crawl competition will take place July 4 along with the fireworks show during the 9 p.m., Fourth-of-July celebration. The tween and teen gravity mountain bike camp will be July 10-12.

In addition to the four-day Memorial Day weekend, the bike park and the Summit Express chairlift operates Fridays through Sundays from July 3 until September 7. Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, offers helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop is open. For a boost of energy, food and drinks are available at the Caddyshack during the summer weekends as well.

View Sugar’s cams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about Sugar’s summer fun visit www.skisugar.com or call 800-SUGAR-MT.

The safety of Sugar Mountain Resort guests and employees has always been our top priority. We continue this commitment during the public health crisis by following guidance from the CDC and state public health officials to promote a clean, healthy, and fun environment. And though everyone wishes times were different, it is important that every guest understand that naturally occurring disease processes (including, but not limited to, COVID-19), may exist in the community, including at Sugar Mountain Resort. While Sugar Mountain Resort is taking reasonable measures to avoid contact, transmittal and exposure of the virus between people, guests should understand that it is their responsibility to take appropriate actions to safeguard themselves and their children and to stay home if they have any symptoms of illness.

Let’s have fun together!