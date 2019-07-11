Lees-McRae Summer Theatre Wraps Up Another Season with Newsies Starting July 30

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:27 am

Get to know the scrappy, brave, and courageous youngsters of New York in Lees-McRae Summer Theatre’s performance of Newsies starting July 30.

The final main-stage performance in the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre season lineup is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, and leader of the band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair condition and fight for what is right.

Directed by Janet Barton Speer, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein, and based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, Newsies, set in 1899, is filled with extraordinary dancing, acting, and music that will appeal to musical lovers everywhere.

“When I saw the Disney film, Newsies, I could not wait until it became a stage musical,” Speer said. “I had to wait for 27 years, but it was worth it. I love theatre steeped in history—when the underdog finds a way to climb out of adversity. The show is pure Americana.”

The show will premiere July 30 in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre with additional performances July 31, and August 1, 2, and 3 at 7 p.m. and matinee shows August 3 and 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range in price, per person, from $38–43 for adults, to $18–20 for students and/or children. Tickets can be purchased online, by mail request, or at the box office.

