Lees-McRae Modifies Operations Due to Coronavirus

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020

Lees-McRae College is closely monitoring the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus. There are no suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus at Lees-McRae or the immediate surrounding area.

The college is following recommendations from the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid pre-emptive school closures. Lees-McRae will remain open, but the college is taking action to minimize risks to the entire community.

Classes will resume after Spring Break as scheduled on Monday, March 16. Faculty are preparing for a possible change to remote instruction if the need arises, however, all face-to-face, hybrid, and online courses will resume as planned.

All college-sponsored events prior to April 11 with expected attendance of more than 20 people taking place on campus or off campus will be postponed, canceled, or virtualized. Additionally, all home and away athletic events will continue as scheduled. However, spectators at home events will be limited to current students and athletic staff, until April 11.

The college has developed a webpage to share updates and information with the college community. All media should refer to lmc.edu/coronavirus for more information on actions being taken by the college. With additional questions, please contact Nina Mastandrea at [email protected] or 828.898.8729.

For further information regarding COVID-19, please refer to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in addition to seeking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. State Department, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

