Lees-McRae High Country Alumni Chapter Hosting Food Drive for the Hunger and Health Coalition

There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays, than by giving back. Join the Lees-McRae College High Country Chapter, Boone Police Department, and the Hunger and Health Coalition in serving our local community by donating non-perishable food items.

The food drive will run from Monday, November 30 to Friday, December 11. This is a great way to help a family in need to have a memorable holiday. Donated items include anything with a long shelf life including canned foods, peanut butter, pasta and more. To help supplement food for the holidays, the alumni chapter is asking for items that can help make a holiday dinner. These items can include stuffing, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, packets of gravy, and more.

Two Ways to Donate:

1. Drop off any number of items to one of our two drop-off locations between November 30 and December 11.

-Boone Police Department:

1500 Blowing Rock Road Boone, NC 28607

The donation box will be located in the foyer of the police station.

-Lees-McRae College Alumni House:

191 Main St W, Banner Elk, NC 28604

The donation box will be located outside in the Little Free Library located outside of the alumni house on campus.

2. A Simple Gesture



https://www. hungerandhealthcoalition.com/ a-simple-gesture-1 – The Hunger and Health Coalition offers a great service that will come to you. Sign up for a Simple Gesture through their website here.

– Once registered, donors, businesses, organizations, churches sign up for the program and we hand them a green bag completely free. Green bags will also be available for pick-up at the alumni house and police department drop off locations.

– Shop: Every two months we have a pick up, essentially donors are asked every time they shop to grab a BOGO item and place it in the bag.

Food Pick Up at Boone Police Department and Alumni House: December 12

About the Hunger and Health Coalition

At the Hunger and Health Coalition, it is our intention to alleviate the arduous decision with which our clients are faced each month: food or life-saving medications.

Our mission at the Hunger & Health Coalition is to be a resource for individuals and families within our community that are struggling to provide themselves with basic needs such as food, prescribed medications, and heat during winter. Love, generosity, and compassion guide our donors, volunteers and staff daily as they all work towards this goal.