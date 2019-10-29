Lees-McRae Earns Top 15 Spot in the AORE Campus Challenge From Across the U.S.

Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:41 am

Moving up from 21st place to 13th, Lees-McRae earned a top spot in the AORE Campus Challenge that encourages colleges across the U.S. to get outdoors and active. The ranking meant that not only did the college become the highest-ranked school among peer institutions in North Carolina, but also the smallest school in the Division 1 top 15.

Logging 1,116 entries over the course of the month, college members ran, biked, hiked, swam, and explored their way to the top from Monday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 13.

The challenge “is a Mother-Nature-meets-March- Madness competition with 98 schools from across the country going head-to-head for four weeks to see who can get the most people outside and active,” according to the AORE Campus Challenge website.

Participants were asked to download the Campus Challenge app and track their activities for points. The school with the most logged outdoor activities (points) won the title of National Outdoor Champion. Other recognitions and prizes included Outsider of the Year, regional winners, recognition awards, and free gear.

