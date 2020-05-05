Lees-McRae College Wins Title in the Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine Top Adventure College Competition for a Second Time

Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 9:37 am

Lees-McRae College once again took a top spot in the annual Top Adventure College competition hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, finishing first in the “small school” category.

Altered from years past, this year’s Top Adventure College competition brought together 40 colleges from the southeast to compete in weekly rounds divided by large and small school categories—20 in each. Broken into four week-long rounds, schools were eliminated from the running each week based on the lowest scores.

In 2018, Lees-McRae took historic gold as the first small school to win the overall title and in 2019 the college once again landed at the top of the charts with a second place finish.

Boasting miles of trails, several rock climbing areas, and picturesque locations to set up a hammock, Lees-McRae offers endless ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Many of the academic offerings at Lees-McRae center around the outdoors and the lessons it can teach. Some of those programs include Outdoor Recreation Management, Cycling Studies, Wilderness Medicine, and Ski Industry Business and Instruction.

