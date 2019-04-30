Lees-McRae College to Host Screening of 13th Fly Fishing Film Tour Friday, May 3

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:24 am

The original Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) will once again return to Lees-McRae College Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. in Evans Auditorium inside the Cannon Student Center for a screening of its 13th season.

The F3T features submitted films from across the world with an emphasis on the “people, places, and fisheries that help make up the vast world of fly fishing,” the F3T website said. “The 2019 F3T will take you from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia, and more!”

The event is presented by the Lees-McRae Outdoor Recreation Management program, Lees-McRae Fly Fishing Club, Appalachian State University Fly Fishing Club, and the Watauga Riverkeeper.

Tickets can be purchased both online in advance for $15 or at the door for $17. Tickets are $5 for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff.

Doors open at 6 p.m., giving visitors an opportunity to visit with local fly fishing businesses, guides, and non-profit conservation groups at their information tables. The screening of the films will begin at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Lees-McRae and Appalachian State University fly fishing clubs and the Watauga Riverkeeper. Both clubs teach students to fly fish, and appreciate, protect, and restore our natural cold water resources, as well as foster a love of the sport in others.

Following the event, head over to Bodegas Kitchen and Wine Bar for an after party from 9–11 p.m.

