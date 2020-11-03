Lees-McRae College to Honor Local Service Members at Veterans Day Ceremony

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:34 pm

Lees-McRae College invites community members and alumni to attend a special Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 to honor past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Swank Park (see linked map for directions) and will begin at 11 a.m. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend and take part. If any community members would like to be recognized during the ceremony for their past or present service, please complete this form. Lees-McRae faculty, staff, and students who have served or are serving will also be recognized.

Participants should wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and follow institutional health guidelines while on the Lees-McRae campus.

Attendees are invited to park in the Hayes Auditorium Parking Lot.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.

Lees-McRae expresses gratitude to the brave men and women who have served or are faithfully serving. For more information about the event, reach out to Jesse Shuler, director of events and meetings at Lees-McRae, at 828.898.3652 or [email protected].