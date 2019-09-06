Lees-McRae College Signs Guaranteed Admission Agreement with Blue Ridge Community College

Published Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:48 pm

Lees-McRae College in partnership with Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) will now offer guaranteed acceptance to all BRCC graduates as part of a recently signed articulation agreement between the two institutions.

Called the Promise Program, the articulation agreement will enable eligible students from BRCC’s campus to complete their four-year degree at Lees-McRae.

President Lee King and Laura B. Leatherwood, president of BRCC, signed the agreement on the campus of Lees-McRae on Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons.

Lees-McRae Vice President for Enrollment Management Erin Healey said, “Opportunity happens when people put their minds together to create positive change. We are working to remove barriers and are dedicated to making education accessible to our communities.”

BRCC, with campus locations in both Henderson and Transylvania counties, is a two-year community college that offers more than 100 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in 30 areas of study.

BRCC Vice President of Instruction Kathy Allen explained how this agreement simplifies the process for students and helps them achieve their educational goals.

Students who wish to participate in the direct-entry admission program must satisfy the following conditions:

Be a currently enrolled student at BRCC in a degree-seeking capacity

Submit Lees-McRae application for admission and disciplinary forms by Lees-McRae deadlines

Submit application fee or waiver and fulfill all commitment actions steps

Be in good standing at BRCC and other institutions attended

Demonstrate good citizenship and conduct

Earn and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.50 at BRCC and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term

Earn an associate degree from BRCC in a college transfer program or in an applied program for which an articulation agreement exists

Enroll at Lees-McRae within one academic year (within the next two regular terms i.e. fall/spring semesters) of completion of the associate degree

Lees-McRae President Lee King said, “More and more students are starting their higher education at community colleges, and to make a seamless and simple transition from BRCC to Lees-McRae is a best practice that puts students first. I look forward to welcoming many future generations of BRCC students to our campus.”

Comments

comments