LMC Named One of the Top Transfer-Friendly Schools in the Country by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the Second Straight Year

Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:08 pm

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has selected Lees-McRae as one of the most transfer-friendly schools in the nation.

The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes colleges and universities that set up pathways to make it easier for community college students to transfer to the institution. To be eligible for the Honor Roll, colleges and universities create a Transfer Profile on PTK Connect, a tool that allows students to compare different institutions and find one that best meets their needs. Only 25% of colleges and universities that create a Transfer Profile are named to the Transfer Honor Roll.

“The Transfer Honor Roll reflects the growing importance of recognizing and responding to the needs of transfer students,” Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “This award is given to four-year colleges and universities with proven outcomes for transfer success. They are the best at providing a supportive and smooth transition from community college—equating to increased rates of bachelor’s degree attainment for transfer students.”

Lees-McRae offers a $2,000 scholarship to PTK members who enroll in a main campus program, and a $30-per-credit-hour discount to members who enroll in an online degree program. This discount is in addition to the $30-per-credit-hour reduction if the incoming students are transferring from a Lees-McRae partner community college.

“We are extremely proud to once again be included in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2021 Transfer Honor Roll,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Phillips said. “Lees-McRae is a small college where transfer students will really thrive, and Phi Theta Kappa students are the best of the best at community colleges. Our continued work with community colleges and our increased scholarships for PTK students will continue to make Lees-McRae an attractive option for two-year college students who wish to complete a bachelor’s degree.”

Lees-McRae works closely with many community colleges to set up pathways that enable students to complete their bachelor’s degree. Some of the many community colleges in North Carolina that Lees-McRae has established new Guaranteed Admission Programs with include Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, Western Piedmont Community College, Haywood Community College, Brunswick Community College, Isothermal Community College, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and Central Carolina Community College.

To learn more about Lees-McRae and the transfer process, please contact Transfer Admission Counselor Casey Courtney at 828.898.3434 or [email protected].