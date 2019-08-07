Lees-McRae College is Named a College of Distinction Earning the National Designation for the Third Year in a Row

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:53 pm

Joining alongside 13 of North Carolina’s top institutions—including Appalachian State University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, and Western Carolina University in the public sector, and private institutions including Elon University and Wake Forest University—Lees-McRae is named a College of Distinction. Additionally, the business, education, and nursing programs were recognized for extraordinary professional programming.

Colleges of Distinction, an online resource for students researching both private and public institutions across the U.S., reviews and compiles lists of colleges they believe to be the “best places to learn, grow, and succeed,” according to the website.

“We are so proud to see Lees-McRae College walking the walk,” said Tyson Schritter, the chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Colleges of Distinction knows that a truly valuable education can’t be measured by rank or reputation. Students learn and thrive best when they embrace hands-on learning in a vibrant, welcoming community. That’s why it’s so encouraging to find Lees-McRae take such an innovative approach with its curriculum: its high-impact educational practices ensure that the undergraduate experience is worthwhile and unique.”

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of detailed interviews and research for each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

“Colleges of Distinction doesn’t rank schools because we know that every student is different in what they need to best learn, grow, and succeed,” said Schritter. “Instead, we value schools that embrace those differences. Lees-McRae puts the student experience first, providing all the tools and opportunities they need to become lifelong learners who are ready to take on any challenge in today’s ever-evolving society.”

