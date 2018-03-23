Lees-McRae College to Host Second Annual Outdoor Legends Event April 19 at The Apple Barn

Published Friday, March 23, 2018 at 9:30 am

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Lees-McRae College and the Outdoor Recreation Management program will host the second annual Outdoor Legends event April 19 from 6–9 p.m. at The Apple Barn in Valle Crucis, North Carolina.

The event, sponsored by Beech Mountain Resort with support by the Mast General Store and Highland Outfitters, will be held off-campus following increased community interest after the last event in 2017.

The evening will feature a discussion panel of several local outdoor legends as well as dinner and drinks from High Country businesses including Reid’s Catering and Beech Mountain Brewery.

For panelists and attendees alike, the event is an opportunity for those passionate about the outdoors to network and listen to experienced professionals share the stories that have shaped their careers.

For the 2018 Outdoor Legend selection process, panelists from the 2017 event were asked to nominate and vote for whom they believed embodied the outdoor legend definition. This year’s outdoor legends will be Gil Adams, Bob Benner, Jerry Cantwell, Randy Johnson and Lisa Loveday.

An outdoor legend is an admirable individual who has contributed significantly to the High Country outdoors through education, service, scholarship or development. They are also someone who has made a lifelong dedication to sharing their passion and improving the outdoor community for all.

Tickets are $25 to the public and include food and beverages. Purchased tickets help sponsor attendance of Outdoor Recreation Management students at Lees-McRae.

Visit the Outdoor Legends website for more information: www.lmc.edu/ outdoorlegends

