Lees-McRae College Communication Arts and Design Faculty Art Exhibition Debuts September 12

Acrylic painting, photography, graphite drawing, and mixed media works on paper are a few of the many creative works that Lees-McRae College Communication Arts and Design faculty will feature during this year’s faculty exhibition.

Free and open to the community, the exhibition will be available for viewing in the King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center from Thursday, Sept. 12 until Monday, Oct. 7. The event will kick off with an opening reception from 12:30–2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Communication Arts and Design faculty and artists featured during the event include associate professor and program coordinator Melissa Ball-Martin, professor Michael Joslin, assistant professor Angelia Wilson and King-Shivell Gallery Director Michael Iauch.

“While our faculty represent a diversity of creative perspectives and research interests, there are several points of contact that emerge through this group exhibition,” Iauch said. “This year’s show is an exciting visual conversation and we are pleased to present it to the community.”

