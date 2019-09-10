Lees-McRae College and Town of Banner Elk host second annual Family Picnic and Concert Thursday, Sept. 19

Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Lees-McRae College and the Town of Banner Elk invite the High Country community to the second annual Family Picnic and Concert on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Starting at 5 p.m. in Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk, the evening will feature live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, inflatable games for all ages, and interactive novelties.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation to Feeding Avery Families. Free parking will be available at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School and Banner Elk Town Hall parking lots.

The evening’s musical performances will feature Boone-based songwriter and musician Shay Martin Lovette and Southwest Virginia-based band If Birds Could Fly.

Lovette has most recently been touring the southeast performing his latest album “Swifter Drifter” since its release in the summer of 2018. Lovette has also performed at nationally renowned festivals like Merlefest and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.

Folk, Americana, and rock ‘n’ roll group If Birds Could Fly, comprised of duo Brittany and Andrew Carter, will perform following Lovette and will round out the evening. If Birds Could Fly is said to represent “the kind of soul-driven, authentic country music that drives a genre,” according to the band’s biography.

Food and beverage trucks will line the park and include options from Betty’s Biscuits, The Cardinal, EGG Roll-in, BE Scooped, The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, Carolina Barbeque, Claudia’s Authentic Mexican Food, Kalman’s Bon Appetit, Beech Mountain Brewing Company, and Linville Falls Winery. Hot dogs will be available for free to children under 12, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.



For more information and updates, visit the Family Picnic and Concert Facebook event page >>

Comments

comments