Lees-McRae Cancels All Summer Conferencing and Events Until Fall Semester Due to COVID-19 Including Summer Theater and the FORUM Season

April 29, 2020

As the state plans to lift stay at home restrictions in phases over the next several weeks, the college has canceled all summer conferencing and events including the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre season and the remainder of the FORUM season.

This announcement extends the previous July 1 closure through the remainder of the summer until classes resume in the fall. At this time, the college plans to resume all in-person classes and events in August.

In addition to the popular community programs, all other summer events are canceled. This includes the New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) summer session, Frolic alumni weekend, and both academic and athletic camps. The college community membership program will also be suspended until the fall.

President Lee King shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation and the affect it has had at Lees-McRae.

“More than ever, summer is a time for our college to connect with the community through exciting events and opportunities to be involved. However, what is more important is the continued safety of both our college community and the High Country as a whole. It saddens me to cancel these events, but we will keep our focus on reopening in the fall and reuniting the college and the community back together at that time.”

The three shows previously planned for the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2020 season—The Drowsy Chaperone, America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical—will be postponed to summer 2021.

Ticket refund information for Lees-McRae Summer Theatre will be shared at lmc.edu/summertheatre. FORUM patrons will be contacted directly regarding refunds.

For all other Lees-McRae event-related questions, please contact Director of Events and Meetings Jesse Shuler at [email protected] or 828.898.3652.

Stay up to date with the latest information at lmc.edu/coronavirus.

