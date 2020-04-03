Lees-McRae Announces Campus Operation Updates, Campus Closed to the Public

Published Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:40 am

Following the Stay at Home executive order issued by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Friday, March 27, Lees-McRae College has made several key updates to campus operations.

All in-person classes, both on the main campus in Banner Elk and those held at Surry Community College, will take place remotely for the remainder for the spring semester. Students will continue to receive information from their respective instructors through the learning management system.

For the safety of both the employees and the local community, campus is closed to the public, including the Mill Pond and the Athletic Complex and fields. Campus will be monitored regularly by college security.

Faculty and staff are available by phone and email during regular business hours. The Community Membership Program and the associated access to the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons, Broyhill Wellness Center, Arthur-Lauritsen-Sanders Track, Outdoor Tennis Courts, and Rhea-Lyons Indoor Swimming Pool has been suspended until July 1.

All public events prior to July 1 have been canceled including the Commencement ceremony previously scheduled for Saturday, May 9. Commencement for the class of 2020 will be held during Homecoming weekend in the fall. A recognition of student efforts will be held with a virtual celebration on Friday, May 8. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates following the end of the semester.

FORUM and Lees-McRae Summer Theatre, both popular events held by the college, are still under consideration. Final decisions will be announced once they have been made.

For the latest updates, visit lmc.edu/coronavirus to learn more.