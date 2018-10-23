Leaves Finally Falling into Color with Beautiful Color Displays Across Grandfather Mountain

Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

By Hailey Blevins

With the cool temperatures of fall settling into the High Country, the leaves have changed a lot in the last week. First, the tops of the maple trees began to turn red, and now they’re fully red. Everyday, more and more color is appearing throughout the High Country. After a bumpy start this year with storms and warm weather delaying the color change, the colors are starting to reach their peak.

From high vantage points, the change in leaf colors becomes even more stark. Grandfather Mountain is the place to be to see the colors. Grandfather offers some of the best color views in the High Country with miles and miles of beautiful mountain landscape visible.

This week, Frank Ruggiero, the Director of Marketing and Communication for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, recommends the Linn Cove Viaduct and Price Lake for viewing the fall colors.

