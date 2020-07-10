Law Enforcement Officers to be Honored in Boone with a Ceremony on Saturday July 18th

Published Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

A Back the Blue Protest which includes a Blessing of the Law Enforcement Officers will be held for the first time in the High Country on Saturday, July 18 th at the Peacock Parking Lot of Appalachian State University in Boone. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM on the Main Stage.

The organizer of the ceremony is Pastor Michael Greene who serves as the Pastor for Bible Way Baptist Church in Boone.

According to Greene, the event has been extremely well-received throughout the community. “Every Church in the High Country, local elected officials and all residents of the High Country and their guests are all invited to a special time to honor those who put these lives on the line for us every day.”

“I have spoken with many Law Enforcement Officers in recent weeks and they are excited and very appreciative to have a community that is willing to love them and show support for their service to the High Country. It is something different and shows them how important they are and how much they mean to the community,” said Greene.

All Law Enforcement Officers and their families are invited to take part in the ceremony. “Many Church and community leaders will be present. There will be a time of prayer for each of the Law Enforcement Agencies represented in the High Country,” said Pastor Greene. Following the time of prayer and blessing, there will be a special presentation by Dr. Ron Beaty. Dr. Baity serves as a Chaplain for the Winston-Salem Police Department and is the Founder of Return America.

All Law Enforcement Officers are encouraged to wear their uniform to the event. However, it is not necessary to have a uniform to attend.

Pastor Greene has within his congregation members who serve in Law Enforcement and has personal connect with issues they and their families face on a daily basis. “Our nation is in pain right now. Many people are hurting, including our Law Enforcement Officers and their families. Our goal is to let these Officers and their families know that we appreciate their sacrifices. We, as a community, love them and God loves them.”

“I just thought it was a great idea because those officers see and go through so much on the job. We will take the time to honor every officer and what they do’” said Greene. At the gathering, we will talk about the history and need for Law Enforcement Officers. Then, we will say a prayer and blessing over each agency.

Families of the Officers, Church families and community members are invited to attend the ceremony and show support for the participants. The event will include prayers offered by several well-known area pastors. The overall feeling of the event is one of celebration. However, the ceremony does have its solemn moments as officers who may have lost their lives over the previous year are remembered.

Greene said that he has had a very positive response and expects a good turnout. The location of the event, Peacock Parking Lot on the Campus of Appalachian State University, allows plenty of room for social distancing and the wearing of facemasks is encouraged.

After the Back the Blue Protest, Officers and their families are invited to take part in a free meal at Bible Way Baptist Church.

The Back the Blue Protest is co-sponsored by the Citizens for America Foundation and BLEXIT.