Late Season Snowfall Brings People to the Slopes for Powder Skiing in 9 Inches of Fresh Snow

The last few days of cold weather and snowfall have been exactly what the local ski slopes needed to close their season strong.

At Sugar Mountain Resort, four lifts and 11 slopes are open and after nine inches of snow fell overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, conditions on the mountain are outstanding.

Les Broussard, owner of the Banner Elk Café and an avid skier, is at Sugar Mountain this morning, taking advantage of this snow blast to get in some more time on the slopes.

“There are just waves of powder up here. I think they were calling for five (inches) and they ended up getting eight to ten up here,” Broussard said. “Every local you’ve ever known is coming out of the woodwork out here today too. It’s amazing out here really, the snow is powdery and soft. It’s really off the charts.”

Sugar Mountain is open until 4:30 p.m. today and then will reopen from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. for night skiing.

At Appalachian Ski Mountain, nine trails and five lifts are open with a base of 45-68 inches. The mountain got anywhere from four to seven inches of snow out of this latest blast of snow.

This Friday and Saturday will be the final Midnight Blast ski sessions at App Ski Mountain. The slopes will remain open until next weekend for the annual Meltdown Games March 24-25.

2018 Meltdown Games Event Schedule:

Saturday, March 24

11a.m. – Impossible Box Contest

12:30 p.m. – Cardboard Box Derby

2 p.m. – Ski & Snowboard Big Air

4 p.m. – Trash Bag Downhill Race

Sunday, March 25

11a.m. – High Ollie Contest

1 p.m. – Pond Skim & Costume Contest

4 p.m. – Chinese Downhill

