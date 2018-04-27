Kris Kristofferson Makes Legendary MerleFest Debut on Thursday Night

Published Friday, April 27, 2018 at 2:30 pm

MerleFest kicked off its 31st annual homecoming of musicians and music fans with an all-star lineup today (Thursday, April 26th). The festival returned to the rolling hills of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, with a legendary first-time MerleFest performance from Kris Kristofferson, backed by The Strangers (Merle Haggard’s original backing band and son Ben Haggard). Also on the mainstage, Texas songwriter Robert Earl Keen, funky-roots outfit Shinyribs, Wilkesboro, North Carolina-based Kruger Brothers, and Latin-tinged country group The Mavericks. Fans were also treated to performances by Aaron Burdett, Banknotes, Donna The Buffalo, and The Mastersons.

Kristofferson setlist:

-Shipwrecked in the 80’s

-That’s The Way Love Goes

-Darby’s Castle

-Me and Bobby McGee

-Here Comes That Rainbow

-Help Me Make It Through The Night

-Okie From Muskogee

-Casey’s Last Ride

-Loving Her Was Easier

-Just the Other Side of Nowhere

-Sing Me Back Home

-The Pilgrim

-Jesus Was A Capricorn

-Stay Here And Drink

– Sunday Morning Coming Down

-For The Good Times

-A Moment of Forever

-Why Me

Encore:

-Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends

Robert Earl Keen setlist: -Hot Corn -Shades -Feelin’ Good Again -Twisted Laurel -Copenhagen -Bass -If I Were King -Man Behind Drums -I Gotta Go -Road

