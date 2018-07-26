Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Donates $1,000 to the Avery County Back to School Bash

Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:16 am

The Avery County Back to School Bash received a “kickoff” gift from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Club President Jeff Davis presented Avery Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor with a $1,000 contribution.

The Bash welcomes cash as well as backpacks, pens, pencils, all sorts of school supplies needed by Avery students. Those wishing to support the 2018-19

school year–individuals, families, companies, clubs or churches–are asked to mark their calendars for Aug. 11 and be at Avery County High School anytime between 10 a.m. and noon.

The goal is to pack hundreds of grade-appropriate backpacks filled with school supplies. A variety of the county’s service agencies will be represented dispensing valuable information for students and caregivers.

For more information call 828-733-6006.

