Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Supports Avery County Elementary Students With Distribution of Books

Published Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

Some 27 years ago members of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk adopted a program that was meant to support literacy and learning for the children of Avery County. Club members, then and now, value books and recognize their importance to young learners.

This year, as the club celebrates its 50th birthday, today’s members also celebrate the current 2018 distribution of Reading Is Fundamental books. By donating some 3,000 to 4,000 books every year the club has distributed almost 100,000 books! For 27 years, every Pre-K through fifth grader has gotten to choose three books for his or her very own, to take home and keep.

The first of four distributions for 2018 excited eager readers, as they selected a recreational reading book of special interest to them.

Soft cover Scholastic books arrived in the Avery Schools in February. Two additional give-away days will take place this academic year. A special hard cover book gifting is scheduled for the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, as part of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Golden Jubilee Celebration.

Featured in photographs are children from three of the classrooms at Banner Elk Elementary during the March 1 distribution. Kiwanians joined students from Gwyn Ellington’s fifth grade, Shannon Silver’s fourth grade and Heather Furr’s first grade as they selected books. As with all of Avery County’s elementary schools, students will receive two additional books before the summer vacation.

Comments

comments