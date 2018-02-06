The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Launches 2018 Grant Distributions During Its Golden Jubilee Year

The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk launched its Golden Jubilee year of 2018 by awarding grants to public school classrooms and Avery County nonprofits. So far in February, $22,000 of grants have been issued to support classroom projects and child well-being within the Avery County Schools. More than 60 projects were requested by classroom teachers from across the Avery County Schools system.
Cameron Serafim of Banner Elk Elementary will purchase iPad headphones for second and third grade math students. Missy Waycaster of Newland Elementary will buy second grade Rooted In Reading classroom books. Her colleague Sharayah Webb will now have a Sphero robot ball to use in computer coding exercises. Kelsey Sullivan will advance the new hiking trail at Avery Middle. Robert Tufts at Cranberry Middle will have equipment for his rocket project. Anna Jarrell will have STEM learning material for Crossnore Elementary students. Joelle Poore of Freedom Trail Elementary will purchase library books for reluctant readers. Riverside Elementary girls will become physically fitter thanks to teacher Regina Tipton and her “Girls on the Run” program.
Avery High FFA and Beta Club students will receive leadership training because of teachers Dewayne Krege and Penny Ward. Also at the high school, Principal Todd Griffin will buy microwaves for use in the cafeteria by students who bring their lunches from home. And Kiwanis didn’t forget the Scottie Bus, funding supplies for that Pre-K program.
Thanks to an additional $22,000, the Town of Banner Elk has funding for new playground equipment for 2-5 year olds, the Avery Y now has funds for summer camp scholarships, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will expand the Imagination Library book distribution for the very young in Avery County and Reaching Avery Ministry has money to assist in feeding the hungry.
During 2018, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk will distribute a total of $85,000 to support selected projects, especially those serving the education and well-being of children. For more about the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk visit our website atwww.bannerelkkiwanis.org or call Jim Swinkola at 828-898-3289 or email jimswinkola@icloud.com.
Banner Elk Elementary School Principal Justin Carver (center) holds the 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk funding various classroom projects. Carver is flanked by teachers Cameron Serafim (left) and Gwen Elington. Banner Elk Kiwanis President Jeff Davis (far left) presented the grant on January 29 with the assistance of Vice-President Brenda Lyerly (far right).
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk President Jeff Davis (back left) stands next to Banner Elk Elementary School Teacher Gwyn Ellington. Ellington’s grant from the Kiwanis Club will permit her fifth grade students to make their own artifacts from different eras in history. Students Bailey Ollis (front left) and Logan Stevens are eager to begin their personal art projects.
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk VP Brenda Lyerly presented the club’s 2018 grant check to Cameron Serafim, second and third grade math teacher. Her Banner Elk Elementary School share of the grant will fund headphones for use with student iPads during classroom instructions. Students (left to right) are Holden Barlow, Dania Ramos, Zoie Finley, Colt Hudson and Stella Johnson.
Avery Middle School was awarded a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Pictures left to right are Kelsey Sullivan, teacher, TJ Cornett, student, and Ruth Shirley, principal. Sullivan’s grant funds signage for a new physical education hiking trail.
Michelle Scott of the Avery Y accepted two Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk 2018 grants on behalf of the Williams YMCA of Avery County. Grants fund summer camp youth scholarships and the Reindeer Run.
Ruthie Styles of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children accepted a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. The grant will help fund Imagination Library book distributions and Healthy Halloween.
Janet Millsaps of Reaching Avery Ministry (RAM) accepted a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. The grant will fund the purchase of food items for the hungry of Avery County
Interim Superintendent of Avery Schools Bill Miller accepted a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. The grant will provide help for technology initiatives across the school system, plus Scottie Bus supplies and programs addressing student issues from self-esteem to suicide prevention.
Jim Swinkola (left) of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk presented a 2018 grant to Principal Jamie Johnson of the Newland Elementary School. The grant will be used to fund classroom projects including classroom reading books and coding programs.
Three of Newland Elementary Schools finest teachers accepted a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Pictured left to right are Alisha Johnson, Sharayah Webb and Missy Waycaster. The grant will fund classroom projects including classroom books, weekly study newspapers and coding projects.
Avery Middle School was awarded a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Pictured left to right are Ken Samuelson, teacher, TJ Cornett, student, and Ruth Shirley, principal. The grant will fund an exceptional children’s classroom dishwasher, a water bottle filling station and signage for a hiking trail.
Members of the Mayland Aktion Club accepted a 2018 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Pictured in the back row are Laken Benfield (left) Margaret Neal, and Richard Parker, Club President. President-elect Charlie Varner is in front.
Kiwanian Jim Swinkola (left) presented a 2018 Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk grant to Mayland Aktion Club President Richard Parker and Advisor Stephanie McClain. Aktion clubs are a vital part of the Kiwanis International family of service organizations.
Comments
comments