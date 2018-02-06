The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Launches 2018 Grant Distributions During Its Golden Jubilee Year

Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 12:38 pm

The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk launched its Golden Jubilee year of 2018 by awarding grants to public school classrooms and Avery County nonprofits. So far in February, $22,000 of grants have been issued to support classroom projects and child well-being within the Avery County Schools. More than 60 projects were requested by classroom teachers from across the Avery County Schools system.

Cameron Serafim of Banner Elk Elementary will purchase iPad headphones for second and third grade math students. Missy Waycaster of Newland Elementary will buy second grade Rooted In Reading classroom books. Her colleague Sharayah Webb will now have a Sphero robot ball to use in computer coding exercises. Kelsey Sullivan will advance the new hiking trail at Avery Middle. Robert Tufts at Cranberry Middle will have equipment for his rocket project. Anna Jarrell will have STEM learning material for Crossnore Elementary students. Joelle Poore of Freedom Trail Elementary will purchase library books for reluctant readers. Riverside Elementary girls will become physically fitter thanks to teacher Regina Tipton and her “Girls on the Run” program.

Avery High FFA and Beta Club students will receive leadership training because of teachers Dewayne Krege and Penny Ward. Also at the high school, Principal Todd Griffin will buy microwaves for use in the cafeteria by students who bring their lunches from home. And Kiwanis didn’t forget the Scottie Bus, funding supplies for that Pre-K program.

Thanks to an additional $22,000, the Town of Banner Elk has funding for new playground equipment for 2-5 year olds, the Avery Y now has funds for summer camp scholarships, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will expand the Imagination Library book distribution for the very young in Avery County and Reaching Avery Ministry has money to assist in feeding the hungry.

During 2018, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk will distribute a total of $85,000 to support selected projects, especially those serving the education and well-being of children. For more about the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk visit our website atwww.bannerelkkiwanis.org or call Jim Swinkola at 828-898-3289 or email jimswinkola@icloud.com.

