Kinderwood Adds Bilingual Curriculum and Older Classroom for Fall Classes

Published Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:49 am

Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual will begin serving children ages 4½ – 10 in both English and Spanish beginning in August of 2018

Kinderwood opened in 2017 as a small, half-day school serving 4 – 6 year olds with the focus on crafting opportunities for independent learning while providing the support and guidance children need to be successful. Inspired by and borrowing from the works of Montessori, Reggio, and traditional childhood education, the program is designed to foster a lifelong love of learning. In order to better serve children and families in the community, and to fill a niche that is needed in the High Country, Kinderwood is adding a bilingual component to their curriculum. Due to this exciting change, Kinderwood is adding “Imagine Bilingual” to the name of the school, with the intention of eventually shifting to the new name entirely.

Beginning in August 2018, a bilingual teacher will join the class in order to offer lessons in Spanish. The Spanish curriculum will mirror the work the students already do, but taught in Spanish. Students will learn math, reading, geography, grammar, and science in both English and Spanish. And of course, they will have plenty of opportunities to learn through imaginative play as well.

“We are thrilled to offer a unique bilingual learning opportunity next year” says Melissa Garner, the director of Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual. “Not only does speaking a second language open doors and provide opportunities for these children in the long run, but it also allows them to have a better understanding and appreciation for the diversity in our own community.”

Throughout the 2017-2018 school year, Kinderwood has served fourteen children between the ages of four and seven. In order to keep up with numerous parental requests to serve their older children, Kinderwood has just announced that it will expand its program to serve children up to ten years old. A second classroom serving children ages seven to ten will also include bilingual educational. This new older program is designed to serve homeschool families looking for additional social and academic opportunities for their child. The state of North Carolina requires children aged seven and older to be in a full day school program or registered as a homeschool student.

Because the philosophy of Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual allows children to learn at their own pace, it is not necessary for students to have a previous background in Spanish.

Registration is now open for the 2018-2019 school year. Space is limited. Parents can learn more about the school, schedule a visit, and download the registration form online at www.KinderwoodBoone.com, or call (828) 265-9698 for more information. Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual staff will also be present at the Children’s Council Annual Children and Baby Fair at the National Guard Armory on Saturday, April 21st from 10am to 1pm.

About Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual

Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual is a half-day school program serving children ages 4½ to 10 years old. Inspired by the works of Montessori, Reggio, and traditional childhood education, Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual is designed to support eager learners, encourage independence, and nurture the whole child. The program values outdoor education, individuality, respect, creativity, and acceptance. Children learn through group lessons, independent work, and imaginative play. Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual is a 4-day program running Monday through Thursday from 9am to 1pm. More information can be found online at www.KinderwoodBoone.com.

