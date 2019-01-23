Kilpatrick Named New Executive Director at Life Care Center of Banner Elk

Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 1:50 pm

Life Care Centers of Banner Elk, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, is welcoming a new executive director, Lynn Kilpatrick.

“Lynn has been an integral part of our leadership team in several Life Care centers over five years,” said Jennifer Solomon, regional vice president for the Appalachian Region. “Her experience in long-term care and devotion for the residents and associates that she serves makes her the best choice to lead the team at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.”

Kilpatrick is no stranger to the Life Care family. In the five years she has been with the company, Banner Elk is one of the many facilities she has served in. She began as a traveling interim executive director and became licensed in four states while facilities searched for permanent executive directors. Though she traveled all over the country filling the open positions, she felt called home when she learned she was going to become a grandparent.

“I decided then it was time to come closer to home,” said Kilpatrick. “When the opportunity became available at Banner Elk, I was honored to be considered, knowing the strong history of this facility, and it was also only two hours from my family.”

Raised in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management. Kilpatrick has a background in third party claims administration in the employee benefits field. She currently resides in Banner Elk, near her children, Kaitlyn and Austin, and their families. Her 13-year-old cocker spaniel/golden retriever mix, Johnson, is a regular visitor at the facility.

Kilpatrick loves working with seniors and hearing the stories they share about their lives, what they did growing up, how they raised their families and their wisdom. She is a Christian whose faith is very important to her and exemplifies her beliefs through how she serves her residents.

“I strive to always put God first in all I do and genuinely enjoy providing service to others,” said Kilpatrick.

Life Care Center of Banner Elk, located at 185 Norwood Hollow Road, is one of two skilled nursing and rehab facilities in North Carolina managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.

