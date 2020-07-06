Kids High Adventure Day Camp at High Gravity Adventures Zip Line & Aerial Park Now Enrolling

Published Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:20 pm

Looking for kid-friendly adventures close to home this summer? Starting July 20, High Gravity Adventures Zip Line and Aerial Park will kick off its first day camp of the season at their facilities next to Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Children ages 11-14 will experience a range of adventurous activities like exploring our challenge course, conquering the adventure park, screaming on the giant swing, and soaring through the sky on zip lines. All activities will be supervised by our trained and experienced staff and safety equipment will be provided at no additional charge.

As always, the health and safety of guests and employees is our top priority. Activities will be primarily outdoors, and group size is limited. Additional measures will be implemented including daily health screening, regular handwashing, and the use of masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Registration is now open for the first three-day camp session beginning Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22. Campers will be dropped off at the High Gravity Base Camp each day at 8:30 a.m. with pickup scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Minimum height and weight requirements must be met to participate in certain activities. To learn more about these requirements, please visit the High Gravity Adventures website.

The High Adventure Day Camp is $325 per person and space is limited.

To learn more and register your child, please visit our webite here: https://www. highgravityadventures.com/ high-adventure-day-camp/

High Gravity Adventures is one part of a larger High Country based enterprise that has been delivering experiential adventure programs since 1992. Their family of companies includes Aerial Adventure Technologies, Blue Ridge Learning Centers, and Challenge Towers Aerial Adventures.

For additional information, please contact 828-266-0176.