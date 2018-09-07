Keep Up with Events in the High Country With Our Online Visitor Guide, Website and Calendar Newly Updated

Published Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1:37 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Do you ever wonder what there is for you to do in the High Country during your free time? There’s a lot going on this time of year with music events, festivals and fundraisers of all sorts, but it’s hard to keep up with all of these different activities and events.

That’s why we created boonencinfo.com, an online version of our Visitor Guides. Launched on May 1, 2014, this website is a digital companion to our seasonal Visitor Guides. The website underwent a major update this summer to help keep you informed of what’s happening in the High Country at what time.

The website covers a variety of activities for you to do in and around Boone. Browse through our sections to find the right way to spend your free time. The online visitor guide covers arts & entertainment, attractions, the Blue Ridge Parkway, dining, outdoor adventures, outfitters, shopping and winter activities.

We also keep a calendar section updated for monthly events! You can check out the calendar here, http://boonencinfo.com/calendar/. The calendar of events for the month of September is now up and ready for you to add events to your own calendar!

Check in often, as updates are made daily and our October calendar will be fully up soon as well. Also be on the lookout for our 2018 Fall Visitor Guide, which will be coming out next month, for information on what to do and where to go in the High Country during the last few months before winter weather hits us.

Visit our website to find your next adventure in the High Country.

