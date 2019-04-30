Kari Riddle Named WCS Rookie Teacher of the Year

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 4:53 pm

Kari Riddle is pictured here with Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott and Parkway Principal Patty Buckner.

Parkway School third grade teacher Kari Riddle has been named the inaugural winner of the Watauga County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year. 

Much like the longstanding WCS Teacher of the Year Awards, this new Rookie Teacher of the Year Award is also chosen by their peers for the award. To eligible for the award, a teacher must be in his or her first year of teaching in a full-time position. Riddle was nominated for the honor by her peers from a group of teachers in their first year of teaching in the district.

 

