K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs Return to Tweetsie Railroad

Published Monday, July 2, 2018 at 12:20 pm

Get ready for nine days of four-legged family fun when the K-9s In Flight Frisbee® Dogs perform at Tweetsie Railroad! From July 21-29, 2018, this one-of-a-kind performance group made up of adopted and rescued dogs will wow the entire family with acrobatic freestyle routines, all while promoting pet adoption. The performances will run three times each day at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., with special Saturday night performances at 7:00 p.m. as part of Tweetsie Railroad’s Cool Summer Nights.

Adopter and trainer John Misita has been producing the K-9s In Flight Frisbee® Dogs showcase for more than 15 years and has been featured on Animal Planet, ESPN, Discovery Channel, HBO and more. Misita trains the once-homeless dogs to fly high and learn talents like swimming, diving, Frisbee catching and more. Of course, the best part is seeing how much these adorable four-legged athletes love to perform! These dynamic dogs have captured the hearts of viewers nationwide on television, so don’t miss the show everyone is talking about. Each show is available on a first-come, first-seated basis and is included with regular park admission.

In addition to watching the incredible K-9s In Flight Frisbee® Dogs, guests can enjoy a full day of Wild West fun when visiting Tweetsie Railroad. From riding a train pulled by an historic steam locomotive on a three-mile adventure to striking it rich while panning for gold at Miner’s Mountain, there’s always plenty to see and do at Tweetsie Railroad. North Carolina’s first theme park also, offers amusement rides, engaging, live shows, the Deer Park Zoo and more for the whole family to enjoy.

