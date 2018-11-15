Just Two Saturday’s Left for the Watauga County Farmers’ Market November Market

Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 1:02 pm

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

From market manager Michelle Slaton: “There are just two more Saturday’s in November. What a wonderful season it has been. And with Saturday promising to be the sunniest and nicest day of the week it is the perfect time to come out and do some early holiday shopping and talk to our vendors about how to order from them through the Winter months. It’s been a wonderful season and we appreciate all our amazing customers and their continued patronage. We need to give a big thank you to Hatchet Coffee for generously donating coffee for sale during the four November market days. All proceeds from coffee sales will benefit the Blue Ridge Conservancy, a local, nonprofit land trust dedicated to conserving land and water resources in Northwestern North Carolina, who will be joining us throughout the month. Come by for a cup of coffee and hear about the good work that these folks are doing right here in our back yard!”

The November Market is smaller and more intimate. Instead of the normal 65 vendors, there will be 29 outstanding vendors with lots of excellent local, fresh produce, apples, art work, pottery, value-added products, and of course, freshly brewed hot coffee and scrumptious baked goods.

No Kid’s Mini Market for the remainder of the Season

Music This Week – Paul Orkiszewski – began his campaign for a “ya-ya” for Christmas at five years old, finally managed (not necessarily through ethical/legal channels) to conjure up his first guitar at age 14, and has been playing ever since. When the evenings aren’t too chilly, he can most often be found busking on the streets of Blowing Rock, exorcising ghosts of music school and tuxedo-concerts past. Paul plays an assortment of classical, Brazilian, and jazz standards and is available for any event or occasion where you think: “You know, this needs a classical guitarist”.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

November market vendors are listed below

Against the Grain (produce)

Betty’s Biscuits (food truck)

Blue Ridge Apiaries (honey)

Brushy Mountain Farm & Orchard

Cheek Creamery (milk)

Colibri (jewelry)

Creeksong Farm (meat and produce)

Devorah (chocolate)

Elijah Holman (wood artwork)

Faith Mountain Farm (honey)

Fire From the Mountain (hot sauce)

Forage Soaps

Hatchet Coffee

Hillbilly Joe’s Crafty Stuff

The Hive Bakery

Jasper Lotus (jewelry)

Jeff Martin Designs (pottery)

Lively Up Farms (produce)

Moretz Mountain Orchard

Mountain Baskets and Bricks

Mountain Flower Bakery

Mountain Memories (meat)

Mountain Roots (produce)

Noggins Knits

Owl Creek Breadworks

Rachel Salmon Photography

Sunshine Cove

Trebuchet Hill (pickles and preserves)

Tumbling Shoals (produce)

